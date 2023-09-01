Barcelona sign Portuguese pair Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barcelona sign Portuguese pair Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo on loan

By Press Association
Joao Felix has joined Barcelona on loan from Atletico Madrid (John Walton/PA)

Barcelona have signed Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid.

The Portugal forward has joined Barcelona until June 2024, with no option for a permanent transfer.

“The club wishes to thank the player publicly for the financial effort made and his desire to wear the Barca shirt,” read a Barcelona statement.

“Now, at just 23 years of age, and after expressing his long-held desire to be a blaugrana, Joao Felix has the chance to show the world his talent in a Barca shirt.”

Felix said of his move on the Barcelona Twitter feed: “It was always my dream since I was a kid.”

After breaking through at Benfica, Felix joined Atletico in the summer of 2019 and made more than 100 appearances in three-and-a-half seasons for them.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Chelsea, scoring four goals in 20 appearances.

Barca later announced the arrival of Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo, also for the duration of the 2023-24 season.

The 29-year-old Portuguese, who has made 154 appearances for City, spent time with Bayern Munich last term.

Heading out of the Camp Nou is defender Eric Garcia, who has joined fellow LaLiga club Girona on loan until the end of the season.