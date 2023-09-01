Sofyan Amrabat ‘will put everything’ into playing for Manchester United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sofyan Amrabat ‘will put everything’ into playing for Manchester United

By Press Association
Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has joined Manchester United on loan for the rest of the 2023/24 season (Nick Potts/PA)
Sofyan Amrabat plans to bring energy to Manchester United after joining from Fiorentina until June 2024, subject to international clearance and registration requirements.

The PA news agency understands United have paid a 10million euros (£8.6m) loan fee for Amrabat, with the season-long deal including the option to trigger a permanent move.

If that option is taken, Fiorentina will receive a 20m euros (£17.1m) transfer fee and up to 5m euros (£4.3m) in potential add-ons.

Morocco midfielder Amrabat said: “It is a huge honour to become a Manchester United player. I’ve had to be patient for this moment but I’m someone who always listens to my heart and now I am representing the club of my dreams.

“I am a passionate player; I want to bring that energy to the squad, and I will put everything into every action I take for the team.

“I know exactly how Erik ten Hag likes to work and what he needs from his players.

“His coaching and guidance developed me so much as a player earlier in my career; I know that he will help to bring out the best of my abilities so that I can help the group to be successful this season.”

Amrabat played under Ten Hag at Utrecht earlier in his career before moving on to Feyenoord, Club Brugge and then Fiorentina.

The 27-year-old has won 49 caps for Morocco and played every minute of his country’s run to the semi-final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Amrabat’s arrival was viewed as essential by United fans given their early-season problems in that area with opponents being able to attack their back four too easily.

United football director John Murtough said: “We have tracked Sofyan for a long time, so we are really pleased to bring him to Manchester United.

“His committed, high-energy approach to the game fits perfectly with the group that we are building here.

“We know that Sofyan’s mentality, dynamism and technical qualities will help the squad as we look to achieve success in all competitions this season.”

Earlier on Friday, United confirmed the arrival of Turkey international goalkeeper Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce and defender Sergio Reguilon on loan from Tottenham until June 2024.

Bayindir, 25, has signed an initial four-year contract at Old Trafford, with the option of a further year, and will provide competition to fellow new arrival Andre Onana.

Reguilon, 26, has moved to Old Trafford after United lost left-backs Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia to injury.