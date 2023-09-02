Russia ‘destroys Ukrainian drones targeting Crimean bridge’

Russia’s Defence Ministry says its forces have destroyed three Ukrainian drones being used in an attempt to attack a key bridge linking Russia to Moscow-annexed Crimea, forcing its temporary closure for a third time in less than a year.

One drone was destroyed late on Friday and two others early on Saturday, according to the ministry. There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian officials.

The Kerch bridge, a key supply route for Kremlin forces in the war with Ukraine, has come under repeated attack since Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

An explosion in October, which Russian authorities said was caused by a truck bomb, left three people dead. Another attack in July killed a couple and seriously wounded their daughter, and left a span of the roadway hanging perilously.

The bridge connecting Crimea and Russia carries heavy significance for Moscow, logistically and psychologically, as a key artery for military and civilian supplies and as an assertion of Kremlin control of the peninsula it annexed in 2014.

Two Ukrainian drones were also intercepted in Russia’s Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, the Defence Ministry said.

A woman was wounded on Saturday during shelling of a village in the Kursk region, also bordering Ukraine, regional governor Roman Starovoit said. He blamed Ukraine for the shelling.

Ukrainian authorities, who generally avoid commenting on attacks on Russian soil, did not say whether they launched the attacks. Drone strikes and shelling in border regions are a regular occurrence.

The Ukrainian military said on Saturday that Russia had launched four missile strikes and 39 air strikes over the previous 24 hours, in addition to 42 attacks from multiple rocket launchers.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 02 September 2023

UK military officials said on Saturday that Russia is risking splitting its forces in an attempt to prevent a Ukrainian breakthrough in Ukraine's south.

UK military officials said on Saturday that Russia is risking splitting its forces in an attempt to prevent a Ukrainian breakthrough in Ukraine’s south.

According to British intelligence, Ukrainian forces continued to take offensive action on the Orikhiv axis in southern Ukraine, with units reaching the first Russian defensive line.

Ukraine’s deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar said on Friday that Kyiv’s troops were advancing in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will host Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks next week, the Kremlin announced on Friday, just over six weeks after Moscow broke off a deal brokered by Ankara and the UN that allowed Ukrainian grain to reach world markets safely despite the 18-month war.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Mr Putin and Mr Erdogan will meet on Monday in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi.