Carlo Chatrian to step down as artistic director of the Berlin film festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Carlo Chatrian to step down as artistic director of the Berlin film festival

By Press Association
Carlo Chatrian joined the Berlinale in 2019 (Markus Schreiber/AP)
Carlo Chatrian joined the Berlinale in 2019 (Markus Schreiber/AP)

The artistic director of the Berlin International Film Festival, Carlo Chatrian, said that he will step down next year.

His resignation follows an announcement from Germany’s culture minister that a new management structure for the festival will be put in place.

Mr Chatrian joined the Berlinale, which along with its peers in Cannes and Venice is one of Europe’s major annual film festivals, as one of two leaders in 2019 alongside executive director Mariette Rissenbeek.

The duo replaced long-serving festival director Dieter Kosslick.

Earlier this year, officials said that Ms Rissenbeek had decided not to extend her contract and would leave when it expires in March 2024.

On Thursday, Culture Minister Claudia Roth said that officials had decided that the festival “should in the future once again be led and represented by one person”.

Her office said a commission was set up to look for a new leader, and Mr Chatrian had declared himself ready to enter “constructive talks with the new directorship on a future role in the new Berlinale team”.

But in a statement posted on the festival website, Mr Chatrian said he will not be staying.

He said: “I thought that continuity could be facilitated if I remained part of the festival, but, in the new structure as it has been presented, it is quite clear that the conditions for me to continue as Artistic Director no longer exist.

“The next edition of the festival will be therefore the end of this rewarding journey.”

The 2024 festival, the event’s 74th edition, will run from February 15th to 25th.

Mr Chatrian, 51, was the artistic director of the Locarno film festival in Switzerland before moving to Berlin.