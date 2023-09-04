German leader tweets picture of himself with eye patch after jogging accident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
German leader tweets picture of himself with eye patch after jogging accident

By Press Association
Mr Scholz said the injury ‘looks worse than it is’ (Bundesregierung via AP)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has tweeted a picture of himself with a black eye patch and bruises on the right side of his face – the result of a jogging accident at the weekend.

The Chancellor wrote in the caption that he was “excited to see the memes”.

To deflect any possible worries about his health, Mr Scholz also wrote: “Thanks for the well wishes, it looks worse than it is!”

German leader
Mr Scholz is a keen runner (dpa via AP)

Mr Scholz fell while jogging on Saturday and sustained bruises to his face, prompting him to cancel some appointments this weekend, the government said.

His spokesperson told reporters in Berlin later on Monday that the Chancellor was doing well considering the circumstances.

“He was in quite a good mood this morning, but still looks a bit battered,” Steffen Hebestreit said, adding that the photo, apparently taken at the chancellery, was published “so that everyone can get used to how he will look in the next week or two”.

On Sunday, the 65-year-old German leader cancelled appointments in the central Hesse region, where a state election is being held on October 8. However, he was expected to attend public appearances later on Monday in Berlin.

Local media reported that Scholz fell while running in his hometown of Potsdam which is located 17 miles south-west of the German capital.

Mr Scholz has led Germany since December 2021. He previously served as the country’s finance and labour minister, and as mayor of Hamburg.

In a profile on his party’s website, Mr Scholz says that he hated sports when he was at school but acquired a taste for it from his wife, Britta Ernst.

“Today I jog as often as I can,” he says.

Mr Scholz says he tries to find time for jogging, rowing or walking two or three times a week and also enjoys cycling.