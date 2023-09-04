Tottenham duo Davinson Sanchez and Tanguy Ndombele set for moves to Galatasaray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Tottenham duo Davinson Sanchez and Tanguy Ndombele set for moves to Galatasaray

By Press Association
Davinson Sanchez and Tanguy Ndombele are set to leave Tottenham for Galatasaray (Nick Potts/John Walton/PA)
Davinson Sanchez and Tanguy Ndombele are set to leave Tottenham for Galatasaray (Nick Potts/John Walton/PA)

Tottenham are on the verge of offloading both Davinson Sanchez and Tanguy Ndombele to Galatasaray, the PA news agency understands.

While the English transfer window shut on Friday night, other transfer windows around Europe remain open and Turkish outfit Galatasaray have moved for two players which Spurs view as dispensable.

Outcast Ndombele is set to sign for Galatasaray on loan, with the option to make the move permanent. Meanwhile, Sanchez, who has featured twice under Ange Postecoglou this season, is close to securing a permanent transfer.

The departures of the duo will be a boost to Postecoglou, who has repeatedly made clear his desire to trim a bloated first-team squad that only have Premier League football to concentrate on until January.

Sanchez missed a penalty during the shoot-out Carabao Cup defeat at Fulham in what appears to be his final game for Tottenham
Sanchez missed a penalty during the shoot-out Carabao Cup defeat at Fulham in what appears to be his final game for Tottenham (John Walton/PA)

Ndombele will get his wish of Champions League football by signing for the Turkish Superliga side, with this set to be his third consecutive loan spell away from Spurs since he joined in 2019.

The French international was originally given a chance to revive his Tottenham career upon Postecoglou’s arrival, but an ankle injury in pre-season was followed with poor time-keeping issues that saw the Australian coach give the green light for Ndombele’s departure.

Sanchez will follow him to Galatasaray in a deal worth in the region of 15million euros, which brings his six-year association with the north London outfit to an end.

Colombia centre-back Sanchez made 207 appearances for Tottenham following his arrival from Ajax but endured a mixed time, with his last outing for the club in a penalty shoot-out defeat to Fulham in the Carabao Cup where his spot-kick was saved.