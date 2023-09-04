Harry among star-studded crowd as Messi shines in win for Inter Miami in LA By Press Association September 4 2023, 6.45pm Share Harry among star-studded crowd as Messi shines in win for Inter Miami in LA Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/world/6117271/harry-among-star-studded-crowd-as-messi-shines-in-win-for-inter-miami-in-la/ Copy Link The Duke of Sussex watched on as Inter Miami best LAFC (Mark J Terrill/AP) The Duke of Sussex was among the many famous faces in the crowd as Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami defeated Los Angeles FC 3-1. Also watching were LAFC co-owner Will Ferrell, Leonardo DiCaprio, Selena Gomez, Owen Wilson, Edward Norton and Jason Sudeikis. Inter Miami are unbeaten since Messi arrived at the club in mid-July. Selena Gomez was in the crowd (Mark J Terrill/AP) They impressed Harry and others at the game on Sunday night with victory against the defending MLS Cup champions. Messi had two assists in the 3-1 win. Facundo Farias, Jordi Alba and Leonardo Campana scored for Miami, while Ryan Hollingshead scored for LAFC. Miami’s visit to Los Angeles was seen by 22,921 fans, a record for LAFC’s BMO Stadium. Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi waves to the crowd (Ryan Sun/AP) According to TickPick, the average purchase price for the match was 717 US dollars, which was 515% more than the 110 dollars before Messi signed. By comparison, Beyonce’s concert at SoFi Stadium had an average purchase price of 493 dollars.