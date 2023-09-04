More than 20 injured as driver crashes through wall of busy restaurant in Texas By Press Association September 4 2023, 8.55pm Share More than 20 injured as driver crashes through wall of busy restaurant in Texas Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/world/6117445/more-than-20-injured-as-driver-crashes-through-wall-of-busy-restaurant-in-texas/ Copy Link A vehicle crashed into a Denny’s restaurant in Texas (Rosenberg Police Department via AP) A driver has ploughed through the wall of a busy restaurant in Texas, injuring 23 people. Police in the Houston suburb of Rosenberg said a man crashed his SUV into a Denny’s restaurant. The vehicle slammed into the restaurant’s south wall leaving patrons with injuries ranging from minor cuts to “severe injuries” that do not appear to be life-threatening, police said in a statement. The victims ranged in age from 12 to 60 years old. The driver of the SUV was not injured, police said. Video of the aftermath showed a red vehicle fully inside the restaurant, with the wall and windows around it demolished.