Mason Greenwood unveiled to cheers from Getafe fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Mason Greenwood unveiled to cheers from Getafe fans

By Press Association
Mason Greenwood was unveiled to the Getafe fans (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Mason Greenwood was unveiled to the Getafe fans (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Mason Greenwood says he is “happy to be here” at Getafe as he was unveiled in front of the home crowd for the first time following his loan move from Manchester United.

The 21-year-old made the switch to Spain on deadline day after it was announced last month that he would continue his career away from Old Trafford.

Greenwood was suspended by United back in January 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online and faced charges including attempted rape and assault, but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February this year that the case had been discontinued.

Greenwood had the opportunity to train in front of the Getafe fans in an open training session on Tuesday and was later unveiled in front of the home supporters alongside fellow new signings Diego Rico and Oscar Rodriguez.

The one-cap England international was the last of the three to be unveiled and entered the Coliseum Alfonso Perez to cheers from the Getafe faithful before he waved back and kicked a signed ball into the stand.

Greenwood said: “I am very happy to be here.

“I have been training for four or five months, I am getting up to speed and have been training with my team-mates and feel quite good.

“We take it one game at a time and the next home game is coming in a few weeks and we will try to win and do our best.”

Greenwood’s last appearance came for United in a 1-0 win over West Ham in January 2022 and he could make his debut after the international break when Getafe come up against Osasuna on September 17.