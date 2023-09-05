United Airlines ‘fixes glitch that briefly held up all its departing flights’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
United Airlines ‘fixes glitch that briefly held up all its departing flights’

By Press Association
One of several FAA bulletins said United crews were unable to contact airline dispatchers through normal means on Tuesday (Alamy/PA)
United Airlines said it has fixed a technology glitch that forced it to halt departures across the US, briefly crippling one of the nation’s biggest carriers on a busy travel day.

Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) officials said United crews had been unable to contact airline dispatchers through normal means.

“United asked the FAA to pause the airline’s departures nationwide,” the FAA said on Twitter, now known as X.

The FAA said the issue was limited to United and its subsidiaries.

It was less than an hour from the time the FAA issued a bulletin about United’s ground stop until the agency said flights were resuming — shortly before 2pm Eastern time on Tuesday.

“We have identified a fix for the technology issue and flights have resumed,” United said in a statement.

“We’re working with impacted customers to help them reach their destinations as soon as possible.”

United said earlier that it was “experiencing a systemwide technology issue” and was holding up all departing planes.

A United Airlines plane in the sky
Shares of Chicago-based United Airlines Holdings fell on news of the ground stop and were down almost 3% in afternoon trading (Alamy/PA)

Flights already in the air when the technology problem happened continued to their destinations, the airline said.

By mid-afternoon on Tuesday on the East Coast, United had cancelled only seven flights, well below its average of about 16 per day over the busy Labour Day weekend, according to figures from tracking service FlightAware.

However, more than 300 United flights were delayed — 12% of the carrier’s schedule, far more than rivals American, Delta and Southwest — on a day that many holidaymakers were expected to fly home.

Transport secretary Pete Buttigieg, who has criticised airlines for flight problems and other issues over the past year, said the FAA was “receiving more information about the cause and scope of the issue, and DOT (the Department of Transportation) will make sure UA (United Airlines) meets its obligations to affected passengers”.

The FAA is part of the DOT.

Shares of Chicago-based United Airlines Holdings fell on news of the ground stop and were down almost 3% in afternoon trading.