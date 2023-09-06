Streaming platform Roku to cut about 10% of its workforce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Streaming platform Roku to cut about 10% of its workforce

By Press Association
Roku shares gained 11% before the opening bell (Jenny Kane/AP)
Roku shares gained 11% before the opening bell (Jenny Kane/AP)

Roku is cutting about 10% of its workforce, or 360 people, and it will limit new hiring as it cuts costs to stem a series of quarterly losses.

The streaming platform also said in a regulatory filing that it expects adjusted third-quarter revenue of between 835 million dollars and 875 million dollars, which is much better than the 828.6 million dollars that Wall Street was projecting, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Shares, which have already doubled since the start of the year, gained 11% before the opening bell.

Roku anticipates a restructuring charge of 45 million dollars to 65 million dollars related to the job cuts.

The charge will mostly include severance and benefits costs, with the majority of the charge expected to occur in its fiscal third quarter.

The Silicon Valley company also expects an impairment charge of 160 million dollars to 200 million dollars in its third quarter as it consolidates some offices.

An impairment charge of 55 million dollars to 65 million dollars is anticipated for removing certain existing licensed and produced content from Roku-operated services on its TV streaming platform.

The California-based company had 3,600 full-time workers in 14 countries as of December 31 2022, according to its annual report.

Roku anticipates the job cuts being mostly complete by the end of its fiscal fourth quarter.

After a streak of profitable quarters during the pandemic, Roku has put up a string of quarterly losses that began in 2022.

The company said in late July, when it posted a 107.6 million dollar loss, that television advertising “remains muted industry-wide”, but that it is in a good place to accelerate growth as advertising recovers.

The tech industry underwent a wave of lay-offs after hiring went into overdrive during the pandemic.