Sofyan Amrabat talks up importance of Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag on his career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Sofyan Amrabat talks up importance of Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag on his career

By Press Association
Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, pictured, has been reunited with former Utrecht coach Erik ten Hag at Manchester United (Mike Egerton/PA)
Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, pictured, has been reunited with former Utrecht coach Erik ten Hag at Manchester United (Mike Egerton/PA)

New Manchester United signing Sofyan Amrabat has revealed manager Erik ten Hag is one of the most important people in his career after being reunited with the Dutchman at Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old, who joined on loan from Fiorentina on deadline day, came through Utrecht’s academy to play 50 times for the senior side during Ten Hag’s spell in charge between 2015 and 2017.

“It was very important because I was very young,” he told the club’s website.

“I was 18, 19 years old and he gave me the chance to play in the first team with Utrecht.

“We had a fantastic time, a really good season. I learned a lot from him so maybe he’s one of the most important people in my career for now.

“It’s fantastic because I think Erik ten Hag is a coach who will push always to the limit.

“He’s hungry. He wants to win. He’s a winner and I like that. I think I’m also similar, I’m also a winner. I want to win every day so it’s a good match.”

Amrabat, one of the best players of the winter World Cup in Qatar for Morocco, has been brought in to bolster United’s midfield.

United have paid an £8.6million loan fee but have an option to make the deal permanent for £17.1m plus £4.2m in add-ons.

His brother, Nordin, previously played for Watford in the top flight and he is looking forward to following in the footsteps of some famous United midfielders.

“I think United had so many fantastic players and young midfielders,” he added.

“So, in general, I look more to the midfielders like Paul Scholes, Roy Keane, David Beckham.

“But there were so many big players. Gary Neville, Rio Ferdinand, Louis Saha, Wayne Rooney, (Cristiano) Ronaldo. I can go on for one hour to say names.

“Of course, (my brother and I) spoke about it. He told me that he thinks that I have to go to the Premier League, it is the strongest league in the world so now I’m here, I can’t wait.”