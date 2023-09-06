Russian missile turns market into fiery, blackened ruin strewn with bodies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Russian missile turns market into fiery, blackened ruin strewn with bodies

By Press Association
Soldiers and rescue workers sift through the wrecked market (Ukrainian Police Press Office/AP)
Soldiers and rescue workers sift through the wrecked market (Ukrainian Police Press Office/AP)

The Russian missile that hit eastern Ukraine on Wednesday turned an outdoor market into a fiery, blackened ruin where weeping civilians looked for loved ones among the mangled, burned bodies scattered across the ground.

The blast in the town of Kostiantynivka killed 17 people and wounded at least 32 in one of Russia’s deadliest strikes in months, Ukrainian officials said.

“There was no military target here. This is a peaceful neighbourhood in the city centre,” Stefan Slovak, who lives in Kostiantynivka, said in a trembling voice.

Behind him were the remains of the market, where charred bodies could be seen in the street, their clothes still burning, near cars engulfed in flames.

Behind a market stall holding fresh parsley, rescuers found a woman in civilian clothes with her head covered in blood.

Russia Ukraine War
Ukrainian soldiers move an injured woman to an ambulance (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Images taken by Associated Press reporters showed emergency workers extinguishing fires and tending to the wounded amid the wreckage that included blackened cars.

“They are shooting at peaceful civilians. Are we soldiers here? Are we shooting at them? No! So why? They are just trying to destroy Ukrainian nation,” said Nadezhda Negoda.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the strike was deliberate. He has visited the town many times on trips to the front line.

“Those who know this place are well aware that it is a civilian area. There aren’t any military units nearby,” Mr Zelensky said during a news conference in Kyiv with visiting Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen.

He said the strike reflects the situation on the battlefield.

Russia Ukraine War
Rescue workers put out a fire after the rocket attack (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

“Whenever there are any positive advances by Ukrainian defence forces in that direction, Russians always target civilian people and civilian objects,” he said.

Ukraine’s minister of internal affairs, Ihor Klymenko reported that emergency workers extinguished the flames that burned an area of 3,200sq ft. Eight market installations and some cars were destroyed.

About 30 pavilions were damaged, along with 20 shops, an administrative building, an apartment building and some power lines, according to Ukraine’s general prosecutor’s office.

The attack came as US secretary of state Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv, where he was expected to announce more than one billion dollars in new American funding for Ukraine in the 18-month-old war.