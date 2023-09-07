Russia says five drones shot down overnight, including one targeting Moscow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Russia says five drones shot down overnight, including one targeting Moscow

By Press Association
(Brendan Smialowski/Pool/AP)
(Brendan Smialowski/Pool/AP)

Five drones were shot down over three Russian regions overnight, with one targeting the capital, officials said on Thursday.

There were no reports of casualties.

Meanwhile, Russia launched a fourth day of air attacks on the Ukrainian port city of Izmail, located on the River Danube.

Oleh Kiper, regional governor of Odesa, said infrastructure was damaged, including grain silos, and one person was injured.

Russia Ukraine War
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken looks at weapons during his visit to Ukraine (Brendan Smialowski/Pool/AP)

The attack came one day after a Russian missile struck a busy market in the eastern city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk, killing 17 people and injuring at least 32 others.

The incident overshadowed a two-day visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, aimed at assessing Ukraine’s three-month-old counter-offensive and signalling continued US support for the fight.

One drone targeted Moscow, but was shot down south-east of the city without causing any damage or injuries, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

Two more drones were shot down over the southern region of Rostov, which borders Ukraine, said regional governor Vasily Golubev.

The debris fell in the centre of Rostov-on-Don, the region’s capital, damaging several cars and shattering windows in three buildings, he said. One person sought medical assistance.

APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War
Paramedics carry an injured man into an ambulance after a Russian rocket attack on a food market in Kostiantynivka, Ukraine Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Two other drones were shot down over the Bryansk region, which also borders Ukraine, governor Alexander Bogomaz reported. Drone debris damaged a railway station and several cars, he said.

Russia’s Defence Ministry blamed the attacks on Ukraine. Ukraine usually does not take credit for strikes inside Russia.

Drone attacks on Crimea and Russian regions have become increasingly common recently.

Fuel depots and air fields have been hit in drone attacks that Russian officials blamed on Kyiv.

In recent weeks drones have repeatedly targeted Moscow, with some hitting buildings in the city centre and others being shot down on the outskirts of the city.