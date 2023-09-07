Demarai Gray gets his wish as he leaves Everton for Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Demarai Gray gets his wish as he leaves Everton for Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq

By Press Association
Demarai Gray is heading for Saudi Arabia (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Demarai Gray is heading for Saudi Arabia (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Demarai Gray has completed his move from Everton to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq.

The 27-year-old becomes the latest Premier League player to head to the Saudi Pro League, joining Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum at the side managed by Steven Gerrard.

Gray’s departure from Goodison Park for an undisclosed fee believed to be £8million comes after his relationship with manager Sean Dyche broke down.

The winger aired his grievances on Instagram, saying it was “difficult to play for someone who doesn’t show you respect as a person”.

Dyche responded by claiming Gray had effectively gone on strike, making clear he did not want to train as he believed he had secured a move away.

Gray made 75 appearances for Everton, scoring 12 goals, after returning to England from Bayer Leverkusen in 2021.

He said in a statement: “After two years with Everton, it’s time to say goodbye. I wish everyone at the club the very best and will be forever proud to have played for this great team.

“To the fans, you were always incredible – thank you for your support. You made it a privilege to wear the shirt.

“There has been a lot of speculation about my situation all summer. The truth is, I gave my all to this club on and off the pitch through good and bad.

“I was ready to play as much football as possible this season but it felt like this was not going to happen. It’s time for my next chapter. I am match fit and excited to get playing.”

Gray will join his new team-mates following international duty with Jamaica.