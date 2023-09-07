Huge rescue operation for man trapped in Turkey cave after falling ill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Huge rescue operation for man trapped in Turkey cave after falling ill

By Press Association
Rescue experts are working to save an American speleologist trapped at a depth of 3,280ft (1,000m) in a cave in southern Turkey after he fell ill (Mithat Unal/Dia Images/AP)
Rescue experts are working to save a 40-year-old speleologist who fell ill more than 3,280ft (1,000m) inside a cave in southern Turkey.

Mark Dickey became sick during an international expedition in Morca Cave in the Taurus Mountains, within Mersin province, according to the European Cave Rescue Association.

He has gastrointestinal bleeding and has been unable to leave the cave on his own, the association said on its website.

It described Mr Dickey as “a highly trained caver and a cave rescuer himself” who is well known for his participation in many international expeditions. He is also secretary of the association’s medical committee.

Mr Dickey was on an expedition mapping the 4,186ft (1,276m) deep cave system for the Anatolian Speleology Group Association (Aspeg) before falling ill at a depth of around 3,280ft (1,000m), according to Yusuf Ogrenecek, of the Speleological Federation of Turkey.

Turkish disaster relief agency Afad and rescue team UMKE are working with Turkish and international cavers on a plan to hoist Mr Dickey out of the cave system, the rescue association said.

Mr Ogrenecek told the Associated Press that Mr Dickey’s condition has stabilised, and he is in “good spirits”.

“Mark’s condition continues to improve,” the federation tweeted. “Doctors will decide whether it is possible for him to leave without a stretcher.”

Turkey Cave Rescue
Rescuers at the entrance to Morca Cave near Anamur in southern Turkey, where American speleologist Mark Dickey is trapped after falling ill (Mithat Unal/Dia Images/AP)

More than 170 people are involved in the rescue operation, including doctors, paramedics who are tending to Mr Dickey, and experienced cavers, Mr Ogrenecek said

He added that the mission could take up to two to three weeks, but it could be shorter, depending on the situation.

A team of rescuers from Italy’s National Alpine and Speleological Rescue Team will be flying to Turkey on Thursday night.

A total of around 50 rescuers will be at the entrance of the cave early on Friday, ready to participate in the operation directed by Turkish authorities.

Marton Kovacs, of the Hungarian Cave Rescue Service, said the cave is being prepared for Mr Dickey’s safe extraction.

Narrow passages are being widened to accommodate a stretcher, and the danger of falling rocks is also being addressed.

The rescue teams, which are from Hungary, Bulgaria, Italy, Croatia and Poland, hope the extraction can begin on Saturday or Sunday.

Mr Kovacs said that lifting Mr Dickey out is likely to take several days, and that several bivouac points are being prepared along the way so that he and the rescuers can rest.

The cave has been divided into several sections, with each country’s team being responsible for one section.

The Hungarian Cave Rescue Service, made up of volunteer rescuers, was the first to arrive at Mr Dickey’s location and provided emergency blood transfusions to stabilise his condition.

An additional Hungarian team of 15-20 rescuers will leave Hungary on Thursday evening on a military plane provided by the government and arrive at the rescue site on Friday morning, Mr Kovacs said.

Six mountain rescuers, including two medics, have left for Antalya to help with the rescue operation, Jerzy Siodlak, the head of Poland’s mountain rescue service, GOPR, told Radio RMF24 on Wednesday.

Thirteen other rescuers from southern Poland are also ready to join the rescue operation, GOPR officials said.

Mr Siodlak noted that the mission will be a challenging one given the condition of the American and the need to keep him medically fit for the rescue operation in difficult conditions.

He also stressed the need to provide the rescuers with light and communication possibilities at the depth Mr Dickey is at.