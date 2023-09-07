Lainey Wilson leads 2023 Country Music Award nominations for second year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lainey Wilson leads 2023 Country Music Award nominations for second year

By Press Association
Lainey Wilson performs on day one of the Lollapalooza Music Festival (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
It is another landmark year for breakout country superstar Lainey Wilson, who tops the CMA Awards nominations for the second year in a row.

Wilson was a first-time nominee in 2022, which means she has made history in 2023 — becoming the first and only artist to top the nominations list in her first two appearances on the ballot.

Last year, she claimed six nominations. This year, Wilson is up to nine, for album, song, music video, entertainer and female vocalist of the year, as well as two separate nominations in both the single of the year category (for Heart Like A Truck and her contributions to Hardy’s Wait In The Truck) and the musical event of the year category (once again for “Wait In The Truck and her feature on Jelly Roll’s Save Me).

She now ties Merle Haggard and Miranda Lambert for scoring nine nominations in one year — just behind Alan Jackson, who set the record at 10 nods in 2002.

Wilson is followed by first-time nominee Jelly Roll, who boasts five nominations, and Luke Combs and Hardy, with four each.

But Combs or Hardy could take home six trophies, should they sweep their categories.

In addition to nominations in the entertainer and male vocalist of the year categories, Combs is the performer and a producer on his smash-hit cover of Tracy Chapman’s Fast Car, which is nominated in the single of the year category.

He also performed and co-produced his latest release, Gettin’ Old, which is nominated for album of the year.

At the Country Music Awards, production credits are not counted as separate nominations, although they are factored into trophy counts.

It is a similar case for Hardy: The artist is nominated for Wait In The Truck in both the single and musical event of the year categories, a song he both performs and produced.

As for the other major categories: Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, and Morgan Wallen round out the entertainer of the year nominees; Megan Moroney’s Tennessee Orange and Jordan Davis’ Next Thing You Know complete the song of the year category.

The 2023 CMA Awards will air on November 8 on ABC at 8pm Eastern.