Detectorist’s ‘chocolate money’ horde dubbed Norway’s gold find of the century

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Detectorist’s ‘chocolate money’ horde dubbed Norway’s gold find of the century

By Press Association
Erlend Bore poses with the gold treasure he discovered (Anniken Celine Berger/Archaeological Museum, UiS via NTB via AP)
Erlend Bore poses with the gold treasure he discovered (Anniken Celine Berger/Archaeological Museum, UiS via NTB via AP)

A Norwegian metal detectorist thought he had come across some chocolate money buried in the soil – but it turned out to be nine pendants, three rings and 10 gold pearls in what has been described as the country’s gold find of the century.

The rare discovery was made on the southern island of Rennesoey, near the city of Stavanger, by Erlend Bore.

The 51-year-old bought his first metal detector earlier this year as a hobby after his doctor ordered him to get out instead of sitting on the sofa.

Ole Madsen, director at the Archaeological Museum at the University of Stavanger, said that to find “so much gold at the same time is extremely unusual”.

Norway Gold Find
Gold treasure discovered by Erlend Bore with a metal detector (Anniken Celine Berger/Archaeological Museum, UiS via NTB via AP)

“This is the gold find of the century in Norway,” he said.

In August, Mr Bore began walking around the mountainous island with his metal detector.

A statement issued by the university said he first found some scrap, but later uncovered something that was “completely unreal” – the treasure weighing a little more than 100 grams (3.5oz).

Under Norwegian law, objects from before 1537, and coins older than 1650, are considered state property and must be handed in.

Associate professor Hakon Reiersen, from the museum, said the gold pendants – flat, thin, single-sided gold medals called bracteates – date from around AD500, the so-called Migration Period in Norway, which runs between 400 and about 550, when there were widespread migrations in Europe.

The pendants and gold pearls were part of “a very showy necklace” that was made by skilled jewellers and worn by society’s most powerful, said Professor Reiersen.

He added that “in Norway, no similar discovery has been made since the 19th century, and it is also a very unusual discovery in a Scandinavian context”.

Norway Gold Find
Conservator Hege Hollund at the Archaeological Museum, University of Stavanger (Anniken Celine Berger/Archaeological Museum, UiS via NTB via AP)

An expert on such pendants, Professor Sigmund Oehrl, also from the museum, said about 1,000 golden bracteates have so far been found in Norway, Sweden and Denmark.

He said symbols on the pendants usually show the Norse god Odin healing his son’s sick horse.

On the Rennesoey ones, the horse’s tongue hangs out on the gold pendants, and “its slumped posture and twisted legs show that it is injured”, Professor Oehrl said.

“The horse symbol represented illness and distress, but at the same time hope for healing and new life,” he added.

The Archaeological Museum in Stavanger, about 200 miles (300km) south-west of Oslo, plans to exhibit Mr Bore’s finds.