Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh proposed for Olympic committee membership

By Press Association
Michelle Yeoh at the Cannes Film festival in May (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh was proposed on  Friday for membership of the International Olympic Committee.

Yeoh, who won an Academy Award for best actress this year for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once, was among eight potential new members who are likely to be approved by their soon-to-be colleagues at a meeting next month in Mumbai, India.

The IOC currently has 99 invited members, including a selection of royalty, sports officials, former athletes and leaders from politics and industry.

Their main role in the Olympic movement is confirming hosts for the Summer Games and Winter Games that were pre-selected by the IOC administration and executive board.

Michelle Yeoh won the lead actress Oscar (Doug Peters/PA)

Also proposed for membership on Friday were Olympic medallists Cecilia Tait from Peru who won silver in volleyball, and Yael Arad, an Israeli businesswoman and sports commentator who won silver in judo.

Arad was Israel’s first Olympic medallist when she finished second at the 1992 Barcelona Games.

Sports officials Balazs Furjes of Hungary and Michael Mronz of Germany were also proposed. Both have been involved in preparing hosting bids for the Olympics.

Two recently elected presidents of governing bodies in Olympic sports will also become IOC members – Petra Sorling of Sweden from table tennis and Kim Jae-youl of South Korea from the International Skating Union.