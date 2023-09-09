G20 agrees to make African Union permanent member By Press Association September 9 2023, 6.51am Share G20 agrees to make African Union permanent member Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/world/6135262/g20-agrees-to-make-african-union-permanent-member/ Copy Link Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves as he arrives at Bharat Mandapam convention center for the G20 Summit (Evan Vucci/AP) The G20 has agreed to add the African Union regional bloc as a permanent member, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. Mr Modi’s announcement means the African bloc, a continental body of 55 member states, will be promoted from being an invited international group to a fully-fledged member of the G20. Mr Modi, as India’s head of state and this year’s host of the annual G20 summit, has made giving a voice to the Global South a centrepiece of his agenda. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa to the G20 summit in New Delhi (Evan Vucci/AP) The announcement ends the African Union’s seven years of advocacy to see the bloc added to the G20. The move serves as a powerful acknowledgment of the growing importance of Africa. The European Union is already a permanent member of the G20 and is the only other regional bloc with that status.