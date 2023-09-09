G20 agrees to make African Union permanent member

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
G20 agrees to make African Union permanent member

By Press Association
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves as he arrives at Bharat Mandapam convention center for the G20 Summit (Evan Vucci/AP)
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves as he arrives at Bharat Mandapam convention center for the G20 Summit (Evan Vucci/AP)

The G20 has agreed to add the African Union regional bloc as a permanent member, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Mr Modi’s announcement means the African bloc, a continental body of 55 member states, will be promoted from being an invited international group to a fully-fledged member of the G20.

Mr Modi, as India’s head of state and this year’s host of the annual G20 summit, has made giving a voice to the Global South a centrepiece of his agenda.

India G20
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa to the G20 summit in New Delhi (Evan Vucci/AP)

The announcement ends the African Union’s seven years of advocacy to see the bloc added to the G20.

The move serves as a powerful acknowledgment of the growing importance of Africa.

The European Union is already a permanent member of the G20 and is the only other regional bloc with that status.