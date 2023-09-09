Voting under way in Maldives presidential election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Voting under way in Maldives presidential election

By Press Association
President Mohamed Solih waves after casting his vote at a polling station in Male, Maldives (Mohamed Sharuhaan/AP/PA)
President Mohamed Solih waves after casting his vote at a polling station in Male, Maldives (Mohamed Sharuhaan/AP/PA)

Voting started in the Maldives presidential election on Saturday, a virtual referendum over which regional power – India or China – will have the biggest influence in the Indian Ocean archipelago state.

Eight runners are vying for the post, with current President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih — perceived as pro-India — facing off with his main rival Mohamed Muiz.

Mr Solih is seeking re-election for a second term amid allegations by Mr Muiz that he has allowed India an unchecked presence in the country.

Mr Muiz promised that if he won the presidency he would remove Indian troops stationed in the Maldives and balance the country’s trade relations, which he said is heavily in India’s favour.

The People’s National Congress, Mr Muiz’s party, is viewed as heavily pro-China.

Its leader, Abdullah Yameen, when he was president from 2013-2018, made the Maldives a part of China’s One Belt One Road initiative, which envisages building ports, railways and roads to expand trade — and China’s influence — in a swathe across Asia, Africa and Europe.

Mohamed Shareef, a senior official for Mr Muiz’s party, told The Associated Press that the removal of Indian military personnel was a “non-negotiable” position for the party.

President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih Casts his vote at a polling station
President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih casts his vote at a polling station in Male, Maldives (Mohamed Sharuhaan/AP/PA)

He said the number of Indian troops and their activities are hidden from Maldivians, and that they have near-exclusive use of certain parts and airports in the country.

Both India and China vie for influence in the tiny archipelago state made up of some 1,200 coral islands in the Indian Ocean, located by the main shipping route between east and west.

Mr Solih was considered the front-runner in the field of eight candidates since his strongest rival, Mr Yameen, was blocked from running by the Supreme Court because he is in prison for corruption and money laundering convictions.

Mr Muiz hoped to take advantage of a split in Mr Solih’s Maldivian Democratic Party that led Mohamed Nasheed, a charismatic former president, to break away and field his own candidate.

Mr Nasheed is currently backing Ilyas Labeeb who, though not highly critical of India, has accused Mr Solih of not being transparent in his dealings with India, according to Azim Zahir, a political science and international relations lecturer at the University of Western Australia.

The India Out campaign – spearheaded by Mr Muiz’s party – has been all over social media in the run-up to the election and almost all candidates except Mr Solih adopted the “India vs. the rest” rhetoric, said Mr Zahir.

Mr Solih is widely credited for having brought stability to the country and adeptly handling the Covid-19 health crisis, which can work in his advantage, added Mr Zahir.

More than 282,000 people are eligible to vote in Saturday’s election.

A candidate would need to get 50% plus one vote to win outright. Otherwise, the top two finishers would meet in a run-off election later this month.