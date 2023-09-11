Ukraine ‘recaptures Black Sea oil platforms seized during Crimea’s annexation’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Ukraine ‘recaptures Black Sea oil platforms seized during Crimea’s annexation’

By Press Association
German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, left, and Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba (Efrem Lukatsky/Pool/A:P)
German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, left, and Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba (Efrem Lukatsky/Pool/A:P)

The Ukrainian military says it has recaptured strategic gas and oil drilling platforms from Russia in the Black Sea, and claimed gains in occupied areas near Bakhmut, a city in eastern Ukraine left in ruins after the war’s longest and deadliest fighting.

The recapture of the so-called Boyko Towers platforms provides an energy source and takes back an asset that Russia seized in 2015 and used to launch helicopters, Ukraine’s ministry of defence said on Monday.

“Russia has been deprived of the ability to fully control the waters of the Black Sea, and this makes Ukraine many steps closer to regaining Crimea,” the main intelligence directorate said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to do all he can to bring back Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, and has urged international allies to support the effort.

Ukraine’s reported battlefront gains, which could not be independently confirmed, came as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was on a train heading for Russia for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The meeting announced by the two leaders’ countries could include discussions of North Korea providing arms to restock Russia’s dwindling arsenal.

In other developments, German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock made an unannounced visit to Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital.

She promised support for Ukraine’s path toward European Union membership while calling for additional reforms in the country.

“With enormous courage and determination, Ukraine is also defending the freedom of all of us,” Ms Baerbock said in a statement released by her ministry.

“In the same way that Ukraine stands up for us, it can also count on us.”

She also pledged continued military, economic, and humanitarian support for the country and said the 22 billion euros (£19 billion) provided so far now made Germany second to the US in terms of total support.

Ms Baerbock said that while Ukraine had already made good progress reforming the judiciary and the media, it still had “some way to go” in combating corruption.

In fighting, Ukrainian forces liberated part of the Donetsk province town of Optyne and advanced on the towns of Klishchiivka and Andriivka south of Bakhmut, deputy defence minister Hanna Malyar said.

Combat has persisted on the outskirts of Bakhmut since Ukrainian troops pulled out of the city in May.

Ukraine is trying to gain the high ground in Klishchiivka, to establish artillery control over Bakhmut.