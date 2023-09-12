Japanese firms stop using stars represented by Johnny’s over sex scandal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Japanese firms stop using stars represented by Johnny’s over sex scandal

By Press Association
Japan Airlines are among those cutting ties with Johnny’s (Steve Parsons/PA)
Several major Japanese companies have decided to stop using stars represented by Johnny & Associates, an entertainment company at the centre of a sexual assault scandal.

Asahi Group Holdings — known for its Super Dry beer — will no longer air adverts featuring Junichi Okada, Toma Ikuta and Sho Sakurai, the company said on Tuesday, and there are no plans to sign singers, dancers or actors affiliated with Johnny’s.

Other companies, including flagship carrier Japan Airlines and major insurer Nippon Life Insurance, are following suit in distancing themselves from the scandal.

Victims have come forward, demanding an apology and financial compensation from Johnny & Associates, which remains one of this nation’s most powerful entertainment companies.

Some say they want the company name changed to get rid of the reference to Johnny, noting the sheer mention of that name is traumatic.

Julie Keiko Fujishima acknowledged on Thursday that her late uncle Johnny Kitagawa, who founded and ran the company, had sexually assaulted children and teenagers, and announced her resignation as chief executive at Tokyo-based Johnny’s.

Fujishima still owns 100% of the company, which specialises in boy bands.

A three-month investigation into assault allegations against Kitagawa found that the abuse spanned decades and victims number in the hundreds.

Despite long-standing whispers of assault, as well as published accounts in tell-all books, allegations were until recently written off as malicious speculation. Kitagawa was never charged and died in 2019.

Critics say the mainstream news media kept silent because it did not want to lose access to Johnny’s stars for their programming. But public opinion has shifted dramatically in recent months, with the wave of companies dropping Johnny’s expected to grow.

Suntory Holdings said it will stop using Johnny’s personnel in its ads and has formally demanded improved corporate governance. The beverage maker, known for Hibiki whisky, previously featured Hokuto Matsumura of SixTONES in its ads.

In a recent interview with the local Asahi newspaper, which is not related to the beverage maker, Asahi Group CEO Atsushi Katsuki said he was shocked when Johnny’s publicly acknowledged the history of sexual assaults really happened.

“If we continue with our contracts, it would be as though we are condoning human rights violations,” he said.