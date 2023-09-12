Massachusetts and Rhode Island hit by flooding after storm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Massachusetts and Rhode Island hit by flooding after storm

By Press Association
Vehicles make their way along Lancaster Street, Leominster, during heavy rain (Rick Cinclair/Worcester Telegram & Gazette via AP)
Vehicles make their way along Lancaster Street, Leominster, during heavy rain (Rick Cinclair/Worcester Telegram & Gazette via AP)

Heavy rainfall has flooded parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, with one city declaring a state of emergency as water poured into homes and stranded drivers.

Mayor Dean Mazzarella in Leominster, about 40 miles north west of Boston, urged people not to venture outside as roads were flooded on Monday night but some residents were evacuated as water came into their basements.

All schools were closed on Tuesday and two shelters were set up.

“The storm stopped over us last night. It didn’t move for close to five hours. It had dumped 11 inches (27.9 centimeters) of rain,” Mr Mazzarella said at a news conference on Tuesday morning.

Massachusetts Weather
Firefighters used boats and a military truck to evacuate residents in Leominster (Rick Cinclair/Worcester Telegram & Gazette via AP)

On Monday night, in a recording posted online, he had urged people: “Find a high spot somewhere. Find a high spot and stay there until this is over.”

He said if there were any injuries they were minor.

Early on Tuesday, the city said people living in areas near a brook and the North Nashua River in Leominster should “immediately evacuate” as a precaution “due to a potential issue at the Barrett Park Pond Dam”.

“This particular dam is one that we’re actually about to replace, and it is very sensitive. It is water-saturated and we worry about that downstream,” Mr Mazzarella said at the news conference.

He said there were at least several homes where “the water washed out around them” and the foundations could be seen.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey said earlier that emergency boat rescue and response teams were in the city.

“My heart goes out to residents and public safety officials in Leominster and other communities experiencing catastrophic flooding tonight,” she posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Other communities also experienced flooding. In North Attleborough, Massachusetts, about 55 miles south of Leominster, the town said in a statement that crews worked to clear water from roads on Monday night and at least 12 homes were flooded.

Little rain was expected on Tuesday but storms are expected to hit the area on Wednesday afternoon and evening, and some could produce heavy rain, the National Weather Service said.

New England has experienced its share of flooding this summer, including a storm that dumped up to two months of rain in two days in Vermont, resulting in two deaths.