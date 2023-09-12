Five Israelis accused of raping UK woman in Cypriot hotel remanded in custody

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Five Israelis accused of raping UK woman in Cypriot hotel remanded in custody

By Press Association
A police van carrying the five Israelis who are accused of raping a British woman arrives at the Famagusta District Courthouse (Petros Karadjias/AP)
A court in Cyprus has extended the detention of five Israelis for another six days after a British woman accused them of gang-raping her in a hotel room during a pool party in the resort of Ayia Napa.

Famagusta District Court Judge Petros Theophilou ruled there is “reasonable suspicion” that the Israeli nationals may be implicated in the case and should remain in detention until police can gather more evidence, including checking their mobile phones for video or images relating to the incident.

The suspects — three aged 19 and two aged 20 — are expected to plead to charges including rape, sexual assault, sexual harassment and abduction at their next court appearance.

Yiannis Habaris, a lawyer for three of the defendants and lawyers from the firm Gabriel Kaimakliotis representing the other two, said they had no objections to the remand renewal.

Yiannis Habaris, the lawyer for three of five Israelis who are accused of raping a British woman, speaks on his phone outside the Famagusta District Courthouse (Petros Karadjias/AP)

Two of the suspects were not present in the courtroom because they were in isolation recovering from Covid-19, the lawyers said.

Police investigator Andreas Nikolettis told the court that the 20-year-old British woman said one of the five Israelis had “forcibly” taken her to his room after grabbing her hand while she was partying with friends around the hotel pool on September 3.

According to the woman’s statement to police, the Israeli tried to remove her swimming costume while she pleaded with him to let her leave.

She said the other suspects then entered the room and she was raped.

At some point, she managed to lock herself in the bathroom and began shouting for help. She managed to flee the room by pushing the suspects aside and rejoined her friends who went with her to report the rape to the police.

Mr Nikolettis said the woman who was in a “bad psychological state” identified the five suspects in a line-up. According to the investigator, the suspects were found trying to clean up blood stains on the floor of the hotel room using bed sheets.

A friend of the woman told investigators that he saw her leaving the pool area with one of the Israelis but he did not see the suspect using any force.

Two of the suspects admitted to having sex with the woman but insisted it was consensual and denied committing rape. The other three said they had no sexual contact with the woman.

There was no CCTV at the hotel.

About a dozen friends and relatives of the suspects were present in the courtroom during the hearing.

Ayia Napa is popular with young tourists from across Europe who enjoy the resort’s multitude of nightclubs, bars, white-sand beaches and lively nightlife.