Dozens of crocodiles escape from farm after storms batter southern China

Rainstorms battering southern China have killed at least seven people and allowed dozens of crocodiles to escape from a farm.

Nearby residents were advised to stay at home after more than 70 crocodiles escaped in Maoming, a city near the coast in western Guangdong province, according to Chinese media reports.

An emergency official said that 69 adult crocodiles and six juveniles had escaped. Some have been captured but the operation was difficult because of the depth of a lake they are in, reports suggested.

No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters drain away water following heavy storms in Hong Kong (Louise Delmotte/AP)

Further west, seven people died and three are missing after multiple landslides in the city of Yulin in the Guangxi region, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. Heavy rain on Sunday and Monday triggered the landslides.

The rain caused flash floods in Hong Kong last week, killing two people. Parts of the city were flooded again following a heavy downpour on Monday. Puddles of water and debris could still be seen.

Hong Kong leader John Lee said the government would set up an emergency assistance fund to help those affected by the floods.