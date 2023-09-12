Female zookeeper killed and husband injured in rhino attack at Austrian zoo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Female zookeeper killed and husband injured in rhino attack at Austrian zoo

By Press Association
An ambulance is parked at the entrance of the Hellbrunn Zoo in Salzburg (AP)
A female zookeeper has been killed and her husband badly injured after they were attacked by a rhino at a zoo in Austria.

The attack happened at the Hellbrunn zoo in the western city of Salzburg.

Zoo director Sabine Grebner told reporters on Tuesday that the 33-year-old woman, a German citizen, was assigned that day to put an insect repellent on the rhino.

It was then that 30-year-old female rhino Jeti attacked the keeper though it was not clear why, Ms Grebner said.

Austria Zoo
Volunteers from the Red Cross enter the Hellbrunn Zoo in Salzburg (AP)

Salzburg police said that “the woman succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident”.

The other zookeeper, a 34-year-old Austrian citizen, was also attacked and injured when he tried to chase the rhino away from his wife.

The woman suffered severe chest trauma in the attack and died in the enclosure while her husband has a fractured leg and was taken to the hospital, the APA news agency reported.

The zoo director said the dead keeper was known to be “very careful and thoughtful with the animals, and she had an extremely good sense” when dealing with them.

Ms Grebner said the exact circumstances of how the accident occurred have yet to be determined.

“We don’t know what exactly happened,” she said. “We are deeply upset and shocked.”

All safety regulations would be re-evaluated, she said, adding that there had been no previous incidents at the rhino enclosure which was set up nearly 30 years ago.

The zoo will remain closed on Tuesday.