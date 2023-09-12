Russian passenger plane with hydraulics problem makes emergency landing in field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Russian passenger plane with hydraulics problem makes emergency landing in field

By Press Association
An Airbus A320 after an emergency landing near Ubinskoye village, Novosibirsk Region, Russia (Ministry of Emergency Situations press service via AP)
A Russian passenger plane with 170 people on board made a successful wheels-down emergency landing in a field, officials have said.

The Airbus A320 belonging to Ural Airlines was flying from the Black Sea resort of Sochi to Omsk in eastern Siberia when the crew reported a problem with the hydraulic system and requested permission for the plane to land at Tolmachevo Airport in Novosibirsk, which has a longer runway.

Ural Airlines director general Sergei Skuratov said the pilots later realised they did not have enough fuel to make it and decided to land instead in a field about 200 kilometres (about 125 miles) west of Novosibirsk.

Officials said no-one was hurt, but two passengers required medical assistance for hypertension, and several others received checks for small bruises.

Russian media carried footage of a plane sitting in a field with no visible sign of damage, and they cited passengers praising the crew’s skill and composure.

The father and grandfather of the plane’s 32-year-old captain, Sergei Belov, were pilots.

Russian prosecutors launched an investigation after the emergency landing.

Mr Skuratov rejected allegations that it resulted from poor plane maintenance amid the sanctions imposed by the US and its allies over Russia’s military action in Ukraine.

The sanctions banned the transfer of spare plane parts from the West, among other restrictions.

The Ural Airlines chief insisted the company has maintained the safety of its fleet despite the sanctions.

In 2019, an A321 that also belonged to Ural Airlines made an emergency landing in a field near Moscow after colliding with birds on take-off, injuring 74 of the 233 people aboard.

The crew received state awards.