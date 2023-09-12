Russian passenger plane with hydraulics problem makes emergency landing in field

A Russian passenger plane with 170 people on board made a successful wheels-down emergency landing in a field, officials have said.

The Airbus A320 belonging to Ural Airlines was flying from the Black Sea resort of Sochi to Omsk in eastern Siberia when the crew reported a problem with the hydraulic system and requested permission for the plane to land at Tolmachevo Airport in Novosibirsk, which has a longer runway.

Ural Airlines director general Sergei Skuratov said the pilots later realised they did not have enough fuel to make it and decided to land instead in a field about 200 kilometres (about 125 miles) west of Novosibirsk.

An Airbus A320 after an emergency landing near Ubinskoye village, Novosibirsk Region (Ministry of Emergency Situations press service via AP)

Officials said no-one was hurt, but two passengers required medical assistance for hypertension, and several others received checks for small bruises.

Russian media carried footage of a plane sitting in a field with no visible sign of damage, and they cited passengers praising the crew’s skill and composure.

The father and grandfather of the plane’s 32-year-old captain, Sergei Belov, were pilots.

Russian prosecutors launched an investigation after the emergency landing.

Mr Skuratov rejected allegations that it resulted from poor plane maintenance amid the sanctions imposed by the US and its allies over Russia’s military action in Ukraine.

The sanctions banned the transfer of spare plane parts from the West, among other restrictions.

The Ural Airlines chief insisted the company has maintained the safety of its fleet despite the sanctions.

In 2019, an A321 that also belonged to Ural Airlines made an emergency landing in a field near Moscow after colliding with birds on take-off, injuring 74 of the 233 people aboard.

The crew received state awards.