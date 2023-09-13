Prosecutor says ‘fairness’ behind decision to lump Trump in mass criminal trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prosecutor says ‘fairness’ behind decision to lump Trump in mass criminal trial

By Press Association
Former US president Donald Trump (Gerald Herbert/AP)
Former US president Donald Trump (Gerald Herbert/AP)

Prosecutors aiming to nab former US president Donald Trump for racketeering in Georgia have argued he should face trial simultaneously as everyone else.

Mr Trump and 18 others stand accused of taking part in an illegal scheme to undermine the vote in the Georgia election and for attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 race to the White House.

Prosecutors are calling for the former Celebrity Apprentice star to join his co-accused citing procedural efficiency for the court and overall fairness.

The case was brought against Mr Trump and 18 others amid suspicion they collectively violated Georgia’s anti-racketeering legislation.

Georgia Election Investigation Republicans
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (John Bazemore, AP)

Mechanisms within the law mean that numerous trials can share the same witnesses and evidence in the state of Georgia, prosecutors wrote in a brief filed on Tuesday.

Prosecutors added that repeating the same trial over and over when all 18 share evidence would give later defendants an advantage over others tried earlier for the same alleged crime.

And, as per US discovery legislation, lawyers can request documentation on the public record relevant to the prosecution’s investigation, which must be handed over to the defence.

Prosecutors revealed that trying them individually would see the entire evidence cache for all cases rendered utterly pointless due to the discovery rule.

Some cases may also run simultaneously thus wasting the court’s time while adding “an enormous strain on the judicial resources”.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said she wanted to try all 19 defendants last month to avoid the legal doldrums listed above.

Two of the accused, however, have filed speedy trial demands with the judge to have their cases heard sooner rather than later.

Judge Scott McAfee has set their trial for October 23.

At a hearing last week, his honour added it seemed “a bit unrealistic” to imagine that all 19 defendants could be tried in a matter of weeks and pushed back on lawyers rallying to have them all allotted the same court time in a few weeks.