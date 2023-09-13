Kim Jong Un arrives at cosmodrome in Russia’s far east for meeting with Putin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kim Jong Un arrives at cosmodrome in Russia’s far east for meeting with Putin

By Press Association
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia for a meeting with president Vladimir Putin (Press Office of the Primorsky Krai Region Administration via AP)
Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin have arrived at Vostochny cosmodrome in Russia’s far east for a meeting, Russia’s state news agency has said.

The meeting underscores how the two leaders’ interests are aligning in the face of their separate, intensifying confrontations with the United States.

After Mr Kim arrived by limousine — brought in his armoured train from Pyongyang — Mr Putin shook hands with him and said he was “very glad to see” him.

Russia state media quoted Mr Kim as thanking Mr Putin for the invitation to visit Russia, “despite being busy”.

North Korea Russia
For Mr Kim, the meeting is a chance to get around crippling UN sanctions and years of diplomatic isolation (Press Office of the Primorsky Krai region administration via AP)

The two leaders will inspect the cosmodrome and then sit down for talks, Russian state media reported.

For Mr Putin, the meeting with Mr Kim is an opportunity to refill ammunition stores that the 18-month-old war has drained.

For Mr Kim, it is a chance to get around crippling UN sanctions and years of diplomatic isolation.

Mr Kim is expected to seek economic aid and military technology, though an arms deal would violate international sanctions that Russia supported in the past.

Mr Kim said his decision to visit Russia four years after his previous visit showed how Pyongyang is “prioritising the strategic importance” of its relations with Moscow, North Korea’s official news agency said on Wednesday.

It comes hours after North Korea fired two ballistic missiles towards the sea.