Fire at Crimea shipyard after Ukrainian attack that damaged two ships

By Press Association
The shipyard attack took place as Moscow launched drones against southern Ukraine’s Odesa region (Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev telegram channel via AP)
A Ukrainian attack on a strategic shipyard in Russia-annexed Crimea has wounded 24 people, damaged two ships undergoing repairs and caused a fire at the facility, Russian authorities reported.

The attack in the port city of Sevastopol, which serves as the main base for Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, took place as Moscow launched drones against southern Ukraine’s Odesa region.

The pre-dawn onslaught there damaged port and civilian infrastructure in the region’s Izmail district – not far from the Crimean city — and wounded seven people, three seriously, said gpvernor Oleh Kiper.

Ukraine’s air force said it intercepted 32 of 44 Shahed-type drones launched over the country overnight, most of them directed towards the southern parts of the Odesa region.

The Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 in an act that most of the world considered illegal, has been a frequent target since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than 18 months ago.

Wednesday’s attack on the Sevastopol shipyard appeared to one of the biggest in recent weeks.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said Ukraine launched 10 cruise missiles at the shipyard and three sea drones at Russian ships in the Black Sea.

The shipyard is of strategic importance to Russia because vessels in its Black Sea fleet are repaired there.

Seven missiles were shot down, and all the sea drones were destroyed, the Russian military said, but some of the missiles damaged two ships that were being repaired at the shipyard.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-appointed governor of Sevastopol, said on Telegram that the resulting fire injured 24 people. He posted a photo showing the shipyard in flames with smoke billowing over it.

Ukraine’s RBC-Ukraine news outlet reported, citing unnamed sources in Ukrainian military intelligence, that an amphibious landing ship and a submarine were damaged in the attack. Some Russian messaging app channels made the same claim.

There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian officials.

Kyiv has acknowledged past attacks on Crimea, which Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky has a goal of reclaiming, and avoided claiming responsibility for drone attacks on Moscow and other regions of Russia.