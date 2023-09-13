Barbie sidekick Ken among 12 finalists for National Toy Hall of Fame

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barbie sidekick Ken among 12 finalists for National Toy Hall of Fame

By Press Association
The 12 finalists being considered for induction into the National Toy Hall of Fame (The Strong National Museum of Play via AP)
The National Toy Hall of Fame has announced the 12 finalists being considered for induction this year, including Barbie’s sidekick Ken.

The Mattel doll introduced in 1961 is on the list as he rides a wave of popularity after being brought to life by Ryan Gosling in the blockbuster Barbie film.

He is up against baseball cards, Battleship, bingo, Bop It, Cabbage Patch Kids, Choose Your Own Adventure gamebooks, Connect 4, Little Tykes Cozy Coupe, Nerf, slime and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The National Toy Hall of Fame, housed at The Strong Museum in Rochester, New York, is marking its 25th anniversary with a strong slate of finalists, said Christopher Bensch, vice president for collections.

Ryan Gosling at the European premiere of Barbie at Cineworld Leicester Square in London
Ryan Gosling at the European premiere of Barbie at Cineworld Leicester Square in London (Ian West/PA)

“This may have been the year of Barbie at the box office, but perhaps Ken will share some of the spotlight by getting inducted,” Mr Bensch said of the character, who in the movie sings I’m Just Ken.

Barbie was inducted as part of the Hall of Fame’s inaugural class in 1998.

This year’s honorees will be inducted on November 9 following voting by a selection committee and the public.

Each member of the 22-person expert committee will cast ballots for the top three.

The three toys receiving the most public votes by September 20 will make up a single ballot.

Anyone can nominate a toy for the Hall of Fame, but to be considered for induction toys must have achieved icon status and longevity across generations.

They must also be innovative and foster learning or creativity through play.

Last year, Lite-Brite, Masters of the Universe and the top were inducted, bringing to 80 the number of honorees to date.