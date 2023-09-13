Longtime Starbucks leader Howard Schultz steps down from coffee chain’s board

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Longtime Starbucks leader Howard Schultz steps down from coffee chain’s board

By Press Association
Mr Schultz purchased Starbucks in 1987 (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
Longtime Starbucks leader Howard Schultz is stepping down from the company’s board of directors, the coffee chain announced.

Mr Schultz is credited with transforming the Seattle-based business into the coffee giant it is known as today.

His departure from the board is “part of a planned transition”, the company said.

In a prepared statement, Mr Schultz said his “gratitude to (Starbucks employees) and the millions of stakeholders and customers that have helped Starbucks endure is beyond measure”.

Starbucks founder and former CEO Howard Schultz
Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz (J Scott Applewhite/AP)

He added that he looks “forward to supporting this next generation of leaders to steward Starbucks into the future as a customer, supporter and advocate in my role as chairman emeritus”.

After purchasing Starbucks in 1987, Mr Schultz headed the company as chief executive until 2000 and again between 2008 and 2017.

He later came out of retirement to return as interim chief executive while the company searched for a new chief executive last year – but bid farewell to that title after Laxman Narasimhan officially took the reins in March.

Also on Wednesday, Starbucks announced that Wei Zhang, who most recently served as senior adviser to e-commerce company Alibaba Group, has been elected to the board effective from October 1.

For its third fiscal quarter ended in July, Starbucks reported record revenue – with same-store sales (or sales at stores open at least a year) notably jumping 46% in China, reversing last year’s declines due to Covid restrictions.

Still, the chain’s revenue and same-store sales were lower than expected as North American store traffic slowed.

The Seattle-based coffee giant said its overall revenue for the period rose 12% to 9.2 billion dollars (£7.36 billion) in the quarter – slightly under analysts’ expected revenue of 9.3 billion dollars (£7.44 billion), according to FactSet.

Meanwhile, the company’s net income rose 25% to 1.1 billion dollars (£880 million), or 99 cents per share.

Excluding restructuring costs, the company earned one dollar per share – higher than the 95 cents analysts forecast.