What the papers say – September 14

People smugglers, pensions, and the highly anticipated meet-up of Russian President Vladimir Putin with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un feature on Thursday’s front pages.

The Daily Telegraph, the Times and the Daily Mail have all run with a similar story: Opposition leader Keir Starmer has revealed his tough stance on those who traffic boat people, vowing to freeze assets and to restrict the movement of known human traffickers.

🗞️The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Starmer plots deal to take EU migrants'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletter ⬇️https://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/CUQ6D0MGer — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 13, 2023

While many of Britain’s newspapers have focused on the migrant crisis stemming from EU shores, the Financial Times took a slightly different tack while keeping the microscope firmly on Europe.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Thursday September 14 https://t.co/Idd5Du4MwQ pic.twitter.com/44XuUKfetl — Financial Times (@FT) September 13, 2023

Keeping its eyes set on news abroad, the Metro leads with a splash on the meet-up of Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin, as the two rogue nations join forces to bolster the “fight against imperialism”.

Back on British soil, the Daily Express continues to shine a light on one of the week’s biggest stories, calling on its readers to join them in the fight to protect the pension triple lock.

The Independent says Rishi Sunak is in talks to scrap the HS2 rail project as prices spiral amid delays.

The Guardian has also opted to keep their front UK-focused, with the paper running with the headline “Sunak blocked rebuild of hospitals riddled with crumbling concrete.”

Thursday’s GUARDIAN: “Sunak blocked rebuild of hospitals riddled with crumbling concrete” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/vgbLyA8f12 — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) September 13, 2023

The Daily Mirror reports on the uptick in shoplifting across the UK, calling it “out of control” as the cost of living crisis deepens.

No one should be kept in the dark, Thursday’s i says, with their front page looking at the forced installation of prepaid power meters in the UK’s poorest homes and how the move may put children under the age of five at risk.

Thursday’s i: “Ban on energy firms force-fitting prepay meters leaves children under five at risk” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/LP4Q2DD5RS — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) September 13, 2023

While several papers ran with headlines on EU migrant arrivals, the Daily Star has opted for a front on a different kind of expat: Aliens on Earth.