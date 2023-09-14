People jumped from upper floors of Hanoi high-rise to escape fire, witnesses say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

People jumped from upper floors of Hanoi high-rise to escape fire, witnesses say

By Press Association
A shrine was set up in front of the building (Hau Dinh/AP)
A shrine was set up in front of the building (Hau Dinh/AP)

Ten children were among the 56 people killed in a blaze in a Hanoi high-rise, police said, which some residents desperately tried to escape by jumping out of upper floors, according to witnesses.

Authorities have still not revealed the cause of the fire, which broke out just before midnight on Tuesday and was not extinguished until Wednesday morning in the nine-storey apartment building in Vietnam’s capital.

With the fire out, only incense burned on Thursday morning outside the building at a makeshift shrine set up by friends and relatives to pay their respects to the dead.

Witnesses told the Associated Press that it appeared that an electrical switchboard caught fire on the ground floor, which was also used for the parking of around 80 motorbikes and bicycles, sending thick smoke billowing through the building.

Nguyen Thi Thu Huyen told AP that all five members of her family were sleeping on the first floor when they heard someone call out “fire”.

By that time, the smoke was already so dense they could only barely make out flames coming from the floor below them.

She ran out with her four-year-old son, husband and father-in-law, but her mother-in-law was not able to make it to the staircase in time before it filled with smoke.

Ms Huyen said her husband made it back inside, and then he and her mother-in-law were able to make it down a ladder a neighbour had propped up onto their balcony.

“We’ve lost everything, but it doesn’t matter because the entire family escaped the fire,” she said.

“We survived the tragedy but it breaks my heart that many of my neighbours couldn’t make it.”

Windows are seen blackened by fire and smoke after a building caught fire in Hanoi
Windows are seen blackened by fire and smoke after a building caught fire in Hanoi (Hau Dinh/AP)

As the fire spread, people on higher floors got increasingly desperate and Pham Thu Hang, a pharmacist who lives across the street, said that many began to jump.

“We brought out mattresses and blankets as cushions for people to jump down, but many were panicked and they jumped regardless,” she said. “Some landed on neighbours’ hard roofs.”

Hanoi police said in a statement on Thursday that some entire families were killed in the blaze, and that so far they have only been able to identify 39 of the 56 victims.

Another 37 people were injured, about half of whom were taken to Bach Mai hospital.

Hospital director Dao Xuan Co said that some required immediate operations for head and spinal injuries. Many also suffered broken bones and doctors were checking for internal injuries as well.

“The victims were panicked and jumped off from the tall building, so besides smoke inhalation, they also sustained multiple injuries,” he said.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his cabinet observed a minute’s silence at the start of a meeting on Thursday in honour of the victims.