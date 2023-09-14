Libya buries thousands after deadly floods as search teams look for survivors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Libya buries thousands after deadly floods as search teams look for survivors

By Press Association
People are searching for survivors in Derna, Libya (Yousef Murad/AP)
People are searching for survivors in Derna, Libya (Yousef Murad/AP)

The Libyan city of Derna has buried thousands of people in mass graves as search teams scoured the area after devastating floods that killed at least 5,100 people, a health official said.

Storm Daniel caused deadly flooding in many eastern towns, but the worst-hit was Derna.

As the storm pounded the coast on Sunday night, Derna residents said they heard loud explosions when the dams outside the city collapsed.

Floodwaters washed down Wadi Derna, a valley that cuts through the city, crumbling buildings and washing people out to sea.

Health authorities put the death toll in Derna at 5,100 as of Wednesday. The number of deaths was likely to climb as there are least 9,000 people still missing, said Ossama Ali, a spokesman for an ambulance centre in eastern Libya.

In comments to the Saudi-owned Al Arabia television station, Derna mayor Abdel-Raham al-Ghaithi said the tally could climb to 20,000, given the number of neighbourhoods that were washed out.

An official with the UN’s World Health Organisation in Libya said the fatalities could reach 7,000, given the number of people who were still missing.

Damage from the massive flooding in Derna, Libya
Damage from the massive flooding in Derna, Libya (Yousef Murad/AP)

“The numbers could surprise and shock all of us,” said the official.

The floods have displaced at least 30,000 people in Derna, according to the UN’s International Organisation for Migration, and several thousand others were forced to leave their homes in other eastern towns, the UN agency said.

The floods damaged or destroyed many access roads to Derna, hampering the arrival of international rescue teams and humanitarian assistance.

The startling devastation reflected the storm’s intensity, but also Libya’s vulnerability.

France Libya Floods
French aid workers wait by a cargo plane loaded with disaster relief for Libya (Daniel Cole/AP)

The country is divided by rival governments – one in the east, the other in the west – and one result has been widespread neglect of infrastructure.

The dams that collapsed outside Derna were built in the 1970s and have not been maintained for years, local media reported.

More than 3,000 bodies were buried by Thursday morning, said eastern Libya’s health minister, Othman Abduljaleel, while another 2,000 were still being processed.

He said most of the dead were buried in mass graves outside Derna, while others were transferred to nearby towns and cities.

Libya Flooding
At least 5,100 deaths were recorded in Derna, along with more than 100 others elsewhere in eastern Libya (Muhammad J Elalwany/AP)

He said rescue teams were still searching wrecked buildings in the city centre, and divers were combing the sea off Derna.

The storm hit other areas in eastern Libya, including the towns of Bayda, Susa, Um Razaz and Marj, leaving around 170 dead, the health minister said.

The dead in eastern Libya included at least 84 Egyptians, who were transferred to their home country on Wednesday.

More than 70 came from one village in the southern province of Beni Suef.

Libyan media also said dozens of Sudanese migrants were killed in the disaster.