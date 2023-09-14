Covid cases reported on luxury cruise ship that ran aground off Greenland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Covid cases reported on luxury cruise ship that ran aground off Greenland

By Press Association
The Ocean Explorer has 206 people on board (SIRIUS/Joint Arctic Command via AP)
The Ocean Explorer has 206 people on board (SIRIUS/Joint Arctic Command via AP)

The operator of a luxury cruise ship that ran aground off Greenland with 206 people on board said at least three passengers have contracted Covid-19.

The announcement followed a third failed attempt to free the cruise liner, after a fisheries research vessel attempted to pull the ship free at high tide on Wednesday.

“These passengers are currently in isolation. They are looked after by our onboard doctor, medical team and crew, and they are doing well,” the Australia-based Aurora Expeditions said in a statement.

The others on the MV Ocean Explorer were “safe and healthy”, it added.

The Ocean Explorer
The Ocean Explorer has run aground in north-western Greenland (SIRIUS/Joint Arctic Command via AP)

Australian newspaper The Sydney Morning Herald quoted a retiree from Australia, Steven Fraser, who is on the ship, saying: “Everyone’s in good spirits. It’s a little bit frustrating, but we are in a beautiful part of the world.”

Mr Fraser told the newspaper that he himself had come down with Covid-19 on the ship.

The cruise ship ran aground above the Arctic Circle on Monday in Alpefjord, which is in the Northeast Greenland National Park, the world’s northern-most national park.

The park is nearly the size of France and Spain combined, and approximately 80% is permanently covered by an ice sheet.

Alpefjord sits about 149 miles away from the closest settlement, Ittoqqortoormiit, which itself is 870 miles from the country’s capital, Nuuk.

“Unfortunately, the attempt (to free the ship) was not successful,” said the Danish Joint Arctic Command, which is co-ordinating the operation.

Earlier this week, the cruise ship made two failed attempts to float free on its own during high tide.

Cruise ship
The ship ran aground on Monday (Danish Air Force/Joint Arctic Command via AP)

In a statement, the Arctic Command said its “first priority” was to have its larger inspection vessel, Knud Rasmussen, reach the site, saying the ship was expected on Friday evening after it had to “slow down a bit” on its way because of the weather.

The Bahamas-flagged cruise ship has passengers from Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, the UK and the US. It has an inverted bow, shaped like the one on a submarine, 77 cabins, 151 passenger beds and 99 beds for crew, and several restaurants.

The Arctic Command earlier said there were other ships in the vicinity of the stranded cruise liner. Members of the Sirius Dog Sled Patrol, a Danish naval unit that conducts long-range reconnaissance and enforces Danish sovereignty in the Arctic wilderness, were also nearby.

The latter visited the ship on Tuesday and reported that everyone on board was fine and no damage to the vessel was reported.

The weather for the next few days shows sun, blue skies and temperatures around 5C (41F), according to the Danish Meteorological Institute.

Greenland newspaper Sermitsiaq said that police in Greenland were investigating why the ship had run aground and whether any laws had been violated. So far, no one has been charged or arrested.

The daily cited a police statement saying an officer had been on board the cruise ship to carry out “initial investigative steps which, among other things, involve questioning the crew and other relevant persons on board”.

Greenland is a semi-independent territory that is part of the Danish realm.