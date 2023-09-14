American explorer thought he would die during 11-day ordeal in Turkish cave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

American explorer thought he would die during 11-day ordeal in Turkish cave

By Press Association
American researcher Mark Dickey was rescued from a cave in Turkey (Mert Gokhan Koc/Dia Images via AP)
American researcher Mark Dickey was rescued from a cave in Turkey (Mert Gokhan Koc/Dia Images via AP)

An American researcher who spent 11 days stuck in a Turkish cave after falling ill has said he thought he would die there before a complex international rescue operation got him out.

Mark Dickey, 40, appeared relaxed as he spoke to reporters at a hospital in Mersin, southern Turkey, where he is recovering from his ordeal.

Asked if he ever gave up hope while trapped more than 3,000 feet underground, Mr Dickey replied, “No. But there’s a difference between accurately recognising your current risk against giving up.

“You don’t let things become hopeless, but you recognise the fact that ‘I’m going to die’.”

Mr Dickey fell ill on September 2 with stomach bleeding while mapping the Morca cave in southern Turkey’s Taurus Mountains. He vomited blood and had lost large amounts of it and other fluids by the time rescuers brought him to the surface on Tuesday.

What caused his condition, which rendered him too frail to climb out of the cave on his own, remained unclear.

Dressed in a blue T-shirt and with an IV line plug attached to his hand, the experienced caver from Croton-on-Hudson, New York, thanked the Turkish government for acting “quickly, decisively” to get the medical supplies needed to sustain him into the cave.

He also praised the international effort to save him. Teams from Turkey and several European countries mounted a challenging operation that involved pulling him up the cave’s steep vertical sections and navigating through mud and cold water in the horizontal ones.

Rescuers had to widen some of the cave’s narrow passages, install ropes to pull him up shafts on a stretcher and set up temporary camps along the way before the operation could begin.

Medical personnel treated and monitored Mr Dickey as teams comprised of a doctor and three to four other rescuers took turns staying by his side at all times.

Mark Dickey being pulled out of the cave
Mark Dickey being pulled out of the cave (AFAD via AP)

“This honestly was an amazing rescue,” said Mr Dickey, who also is an experienced underground rescuer. “This was an amazing example of international collaboration, of what we can do together as a country, as a world.”

Commenting on the “insane” public focus on his rescue, he added: “I really am blessed to be alive. It’s been a tough time. While I was trapped underground – I was trapped for 11 days – I learned that I had a nation watching, hoping, praying that I would survive: Turkey.”

Mr Dickey will continue his recovery at Mersin City Hospital. Laughing and joking during his brief media conference on Thursday, he said he would “definitely” continue to explore caves.

“There’s risk in all life and in this case, the medical emergency that occurred was completely unpredicted and unknown, and it was a one-off,” he said, adding that he “would love to” return to the Morca cave, Turkey’s third deepest, to complete his task.

Around 190 people from Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary, Italy, Poland and Turkey took part in the rescue, including doctors, paramedics and experienced cavers.

The Italian National Alpine and Speleological Corps said the rescue operation took more than 100 rescuers from around 10 counties a total of 60 hours and that Mr Dickey was in the cave for roughly 500 hours.