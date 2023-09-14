Ex-Austria foreign minister who danced with Putin at her wedding moves to Russia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Austria foreign minister who danced with Putin at her wedding moves to Russia

By Press Association
Russian President Vladimir Putin dances with then Austrian foreign minister Karin Kneissl at her wedding in Gamlitz, southern Austria, in August 2018 (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
A former Austrian foreign minister who invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to her wedding and danced a waltz with him at the 2018 reception said she has moved to St Petersburg to set up a think tank there.

Karin Kneissl, 58, announced on messaging app Telegram that her ponies, which she has been keeping in Syria, were taken to Russia on a Russian military plane.

Ms Kneissl, from the right-wing Freedom Party, served as foreign minister from 2017 to 2019.

She was repeatedly criticised in Austrian and German media during that time for her pro-Russia views.

Russian President Vladimir Putin dances with then Austrian foreign minister Karin Kneissl at her wedding in Gamlitz, southern Austria, on August 18 2018 (Roland Schlager/Pool via AP)

Her dance with Mr Putin came just months after Russia was accused of poisoning former spy Sergei Skripal, and his daughter Yulia, with nerve agent Novichok in the United Kingdom.

Ms Kneissl said in her post that she moved her “books, clothes and ponies from Marseille to Beirut” in June 2022, after Russia invaded Ukraine, after which she says she was “banished” from France.

At the Eastern Economic Forum in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok earlier this week, Ms Kneissl told Russian state news agency Tass that she had set up the Gorki centre – a think tank associated with the state university in St Petersburg.

Because the think tank requires a lot of her time, she decided to move to Russia, she said.

The Gorki centre, Ms Kneissl told Tass, “deals, among other things, with issues of energy, migration and new alliances – issues in which I am well versed, which also affect the Arab and Islamic world, with which I am familiar”.

Ms Kneissl also said on Telegram that “since apparently nothing is going on in Austria and Germany beyond the economic crisis, my relocation is becoming a political issue”.

She added, in a swipe likely at her critics, that “the hatred that seeps out of Austria amazes not only me”.

In an interview at the forum with Russian news agency RIA Novosti, Ms Kneissl said “it’s not easy to move to Russia” because of the amount of paperwork involved but that she had already moved into an apartment she is renting in St Petersburg.