Zelensky expected to visit Capitol Hill as Congress debates aid for Ukraine

By Press Association
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected at the White House and on Capitol Hill next week as he visits the US during the United Nations General Assembly.

Mr Zelensky’s trip comes as Congress is debating President Joe Biden’s request to provide as much as 21 billion dollars (£17 billion) in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine as it fights the Russian invasion.

An administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive visit, said Mr Zelensky will meet with Mr Biden at the White House next Thursday.

The trip to the Capitol was confirmed by two congressional aides granted anonymity to discuss the plans.

The Ukrainian president made a wartime visit to Washington in December 2022 and delivered an impassioned address to a joint meeting of Congress. At the time, it was his first known trip outside his country since Russia invaded in February of that year.

In his speech to cheering lawmakers, Mr Zelensky thanked Americans for helping to fund the war effort and said that the money is “not charity”, but an “investment” in global security and democracy.

Details of Mr Zelensky’s visit next week were not yet being made public.

The White House National Security Council declined to comment on Mr Zelensky’s plans, including whether he would meet with Mr Biden at the White House.

Congress is increasingly divided over providing additional funding for Ukraine as the war is well into its second year. Mr Biden has sought a package of 13 billion dollars in additional military aid for Ukraine and eight billion dollars for humanitarian support.

But conservative Republican lawmakers have been pushing for broad federal spending cuts and some of those allied with Donald Trump, the former president, are specifically looking to stop money to Ukraine.

Congress is working to pass its annual appropriations bills before a September 30 deadline to keep the US government running.