Ukrainian forces reclaim village in east as part of counter-offensive

By Press Association
Houses have been destroyed during the fighting between Russian and Ukrainian armed forces in Andriivka, Donetsk (AP)
Ukrainian forces have recaptured a village in the country’s east after intense battles with Russian troops as part of their counter-offensive, the country’s military said.

The village of Andriivka – about six miles south of the Russia-occupied town of Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region – is the latest gain for Kyiv in a counter-offensive that has seen slow but steady gains by Ukrainian forces.

The announcement of reclaiming Andriivka came early on Friday from the General Staff of Ukraine’s armed forces.

The 3rd Assault Brigade said it captured the village after surrounding the Russian garrison in Andriivka in what it described as a “lightning operation” and destroying it over two days.

It described the capture of Andriivka as a breakthrough on the southern flank of Bakhmut and “key to success in all further directions”.

Just hours before confirming the capture of Andriivka early on Friday, the brigade contested a statement by Ukraine’s deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar saying the village was reclaimed.

The fighting in and around Bakhmut, a salt-mining town now in complete ruins, marked the war’s longest and bloodiest engagement.

After Russian forces led by the Wagner Group military contractor captured Bakhmut in May, Ukrainian forces sought to envelop it from the south and the north, gaining ground yard by yard in the past three months.

Andriivka is located between the settlements of Kurdiumivka and the heights of Klischiivka in the Donetsk region, where fighting has been especially intense.

Ukraine’s General Staff said Ukrainian forces also inflicted heavy losses on Russian troops as part of its offensive in nearby Klishchiivka village.

Ms Maliar said that Ukraine had regained 19 square miles of land around Bakhmut since the start of the counter-offensive in June.