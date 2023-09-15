China welcomes Cambodian and Zambian leaders as it forges ties with Global South

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
China welcomes Cambodian and Zambian leaders as it forges ties with Global South

By Press Association
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping (Cambodia’s Prime Minister Telegram via AP)
The leaders of China and Zambia have announced an upgrading of their relationship to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, as the world’s second-largest economy forges deeper ties with the Global South.

The development followed Chinese President Xi Jinping’s meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet earlier in the day.

It also came two days after China and Venezuela elevated their ties to an “all-weather” partnership during a state visit by President Nicolas Maduro.

The trio of visiting leaders from Africa, south-east Asia and Latin America speak to China’s growing role in those parts of the world.

State banks have financed roads and other infrastructure projects and Chinese companies have built factories, mines, hotels and casinos.

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro has also visited China recently (AP)

China has in turn won access to natural resources and diplomatic support from many Global South countries on contentious votes at the UN and from Cambodia in China’s territorial disputes with other south-east Asian nations in the South China Sea.

Mr Xi told Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema that the collective rise of developing countries has become “an irreversible trend of the times”, state broadcaster CCTV said.

China’s outreach to the Global South has taken on greater geopolitical import as China seeks allies to push back against growing pressure from the United States and its partners on multiple fronts.

“We appreciate your role in positively altering the global order so that the Global South can take our rightful place in the league of nations,” Mr Hichilema told Mr Xi.

The “all-weather” partnership with Venezuela is an even closer relationship that China has granted to only a handful countries.

It signals they will maintain close relations no matter what changes occur in the international situation.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet lays a wreath at the Monument to the People’s Heroes on the Tiananmen Square (Xinhua via AP)

Development loans from China and others have saddled some countries, including Zambia, with unsustainable debt levels, sparking debt crises that threaten to stymie economic development.

More than 40% of Cambodia’s 10 billion dollars (£8 billion) in foreign debt is owed to Chinese institutions.

Hun Manet made China his first official foreign visit after succeeding his father, Hun Sen, who ruled Cambodia for 40 years and cultivated his country’s close relationship with China.

Mr Xi told Hun Manet that his father had made historic contributions to bilateral ties. Hun Manet said he would further develop the friendship between their countries.

The US had shown disapproval of Hun Sen’s undemocratic moves and is uneasy over the expansion of a Cambodian naval facility with Chinese assistance. Hun Sen consistently denied that Cambodia had granted China the right to set up its own military base at Ream Naval Base.

After his meetings in Beijing, Hun Manet plans to join other south-east Asian leaders this weekend in southern China at the 20th Asean-China Expo, which promotes cooperation in trade, investment and tourism.