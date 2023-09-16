Predicted death toll in Hawaii wildfires falls to 97

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Predicted death toll in Hawaii wildfires falls to 97

By Press Association
A man walks through wildfire wreckage in Lahaina, Hawaii on August 11(Rick Bowmer/AP
A man walks through wildfire wreckage in Lahaina, Hawaii on August 11(Rick Bowmer/AP

Authorities say the number of deaths in August’s wildfire in Hawaii has fallen to at least 97.

Officials had put the figure from the fires in Maui at 115, but that has been reduced to 97 after testing showed multiple DNA samples had been used from some of the victims.

Maui Police chief John Pelletier said 74 of the victims had been identified and confirmed the number of missing people had fallen from 41 to 31.

“For the very first time… we legitimately have a chance to identify every single person we lost and to reunite them with their family,” he said.

Hawaii Wildfire Deaths
Defense POW/MIA Account Agency Laboratory Director John Byrd, left, Maui Police Chief John Pelletier, center, and Maui County Physician’s Coroner Dr. Jeremy Stuelpnagel talk about a drop in the estimated number of deaths (Jennifer Sinco Kelleher/AP)

“And so in the midst of all this tragedy, there’s a little ray of hope right there and so that really is incredible.”

John Byrd, laboratory director with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, said on Friday the number of dead should be considered a minimum.

He said the lower tally was the “normal and natural” progression of the long-term forensics investigation.

Determining the death toll from the August 8 wildfire in Lahaina – the deadliest in the US for more than a century – has been especially complicated because of the damage caused by the fire and the chaos as people tried to escape, officials said. In some cases, animal remains were inadvertently collected along with human remains.

Maui County physician’s coroner Dr Jeremy Stuelpnagel said: “When the fire broke out, people ran together, they huddled together. They’re holding each other in those moments. Some of them were even holding pets.”