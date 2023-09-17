Man killed by falling tree as Storm Lee hits USA and Canada

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Man killed by falling tree as Storm Lee hits USA and Canada

By Press Association
People watch rough surf and waves, remnants of Tropical Storm Lee, crash along the shore of Bailey Island, Maine, on Saturday (Jim Gerberich/AP)
People watch rough surf and waves, remnants of Tropical Storm Lee, crash along the shore of Bailey Island, Maine, on Saturday (Jim Gerberich/AP)

One person was killed and tens of thousands were left without power as Atlantic Storm Lee pummelled an parts of New England and eastern Canada.

The centre of the post-tropical cyclone made landfall on Saturday with near-hurricane strength winds of 70mph about 135 miles west of Halifax, Nova Scotia, according to the US National Hurricane Centre.

Weakening as it headed north to New Brunswick and the Gulf of St Lawrence, Lee flooded coastal roads in Novia Scotia with ferries and all flights out of Halifax Stanfield International Airport cancelled.

Severe Weather Canada
Personnel with the New Brunswick department of transportation and infrastructure block the road next to a large tree that fell on Woodstock Road in Fredericton (Stephen MacGillivray /The Canadian Press/AP)

A 51-year-old motorist died in Searsport, Maine, died after a large branch fell on his vehicle on US Highway 1. The tree limb brought down live power lines and utility workers had to cut power before the man could be removed said Police Chief Brian Lunt. He died later in hospital.

Hurricane-force winds extended as far as 140 miles from Lee’s centre with tropical storm-force winds extending as far as 320 miles — enough to cover all of Maine and much of Maritime Canada with power outages covering several hundred miles.

At noon on Saturday, 11% of electricity customers in Maine lacked power, along with 27% of Nova Scotia, 8% of New Brunswick and 3% of Prince Edward Island.

A tropical storm warning remained in effect from Stonington, Maine, north to the US-Canada border.

Authorities at Bar Harbour, the touristy gateway to Acadia National Park, worked to offload 1,800 gallons of diesel from a whale watch vessel which broke free of its mooring and crashed ashore.

Severe Weather Maine
The Eden Star, a 70-foot tour boat, is secured to the shore after breaking free of its mooring during Storm Lee at Bar Harbour, Maine (Robert F Bukaty/AP)

The storm skirted some of the most waterlogged areas of Massachusetts which experienced severe flash flooding days earlier, when fast water washed out roads, caused sinkholes, damaged homes and flooded vehicles.

In eastern Maine, winds died down enough by late afternoon for utility workers to begin using their bucket trucks to make repairs.

Cruise ships found refuge at berths in Portland, while lobstermen in Bar Harbour and elsewhere pulled traps from the water and hauled boats inland.

Billy Bob Faulkingham, House Republican leader of the Maine Legislature, and another lobsterman survived after their boat overturned while hauling traps ahead of the storm Friday, officials said.

The boat’s emergency locator beacon alerted authorities, and the two clung to the hull until help arrived, said Winter Harbour Police Chief Danny Mitchell. The 42-foot boat sank.

Lee shared some characteristics with 2012’s Superstorm Sandy.

Both were once-strong hurricanes that became post-tropical cyclones — cyclonic storms that have lost most of their tropical characteristics — before landfall. Lee was not expected to be nearly as destructive as Sandy, which caused billions of dollars in damage and was blamed for dozens of deaths in New York and New Jersey.