Medieval Jewish buildings in Germany named as World Heritage Site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Medieval Jewish buildings in Germany named as World Heritage Site

By Press Association
A UN committee has named a group of medieval Jewish sites in the eastern German city of Erfurt as a World Heritage Site (Martin Schutt/dpa/AP)
A UN committee has named a group of medieval Jewish sites in the eastern German city of Erfurt as a World Heritage Site (Martin Schutt/dpa/AP)

A UN committee has named a group of medieval Jewish sites in the eastern German city of Erfurt as a World Heritage Site.

It is the second time Jewish heritage in Germany has been added to the list in recent years.

Among the buildings included in the new designation are Erfurt’s Old Synagogue, a 13th-century stone building illustrating Jewish family life in the medieval era, and a traditional ritual bath known as a mikveh.

The decision was made on Sunday at a meeting of the UN World Heritage Committee in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, under the auspices of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco).

Erfurt’s Jewish heritage sites have a long history but had been largely forgotten until relatively recently.

After pogroms in the 14th century drove much of Erfurt’s Jewish population out of the city, the Old Synagogue was used as a storehouse and then a restaurant and dance hall.

Its historical importance was only rediscovered and established in 1988.

The ritual bath was filled in and used as a cellar for centuries and was only recognised for its historical and cultural background in 2007.

“The Jewish monuments of Erfurt were nearly forgotten for centuries,” said Maria Boehmer, president of the German Unesco commission.

“Their rediscovery is a great gift.”

Paris-based Unesco began the World Heritage List in 1978.

It includes a broad array of more than 1,000 sites — from the Acropolis in Athens to the Great Wall of China — nominated by their respective nations.

Sunday’s news comes two years after Unesco first recognised Jewish cultural heritage sites in Germany.

That year, it added the so-called ShUM Jewish sites in the Rhine river cities of Mainz, Worms and Speyer to its list of World Heritage Sites.

Unesco’s choice to also add Erfurt “makes a further important contribution to making the common roots of Jews and Christians in Germany and Europe visible and preserving them for the future”, Kerstin Puerschel, Germany’s ambassador to Unesco, said in a statement.

The inclusion of Erfurt brings the total number of World Heritage Sites in Germany to 52.