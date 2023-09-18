French president backtracks on negative comments about gamers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

French president backtracks on negative comments about gamers

By Press Association
Emmanuel Macron is extending an olive branch to video gamers after previously linking video games to riots that rocked France this year (Julien de Rosa/AP)


French President Emmanuel Macron has backtracked on his negative stance about gamers, months after he accused video games and social media of fuelling copycat violence across France.

His original comments came in the wake of riots following the death of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk, who was shot and killed by police in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre on June 27.

The two officers alleged the teenager’s had been driving dangerously with the traffic stop coming to a head when Mr Merzouk was killed from a single shot through his left arm and chest.

Emmanuel Macron, President of France


His death saw Nanterre erupt in protest, spreading nationwide mayhem in cities, towns and even villages across France.

The riots were shared and celebrated on social media networks, leading Mr Macron to accuse youths of playing “a considerable role” in the unrest.

He also blamed video games for fueling copycat violence.

But he has taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to praise gamers.

Mr Macron posted: “I expressed my concerns at the end of June because video game codes had been used by offenders to trivialise violence on social networks.

“It is this violence that I condemn, not video games.”

He continued: “I have always considered that video games are an opportunity for France, for our youth and its future, for our jobs and our economy.

“The industry “inspires, makes people dream, makes them grow!”. You can count on me.”

On July 1, he said the video games provide “a sort of escape from reality” among the young.

“We sometimes have the feeling that some of them are living out, on the streets, the video games that have intoxicated them,” he said.

The French President’s remarks dismayed some in the gaming community, even beyond France.

Japanese game director Kastuhiro Harada was among Macron’s critics at the time.

Mr Harada shared a video of Mr Macron lambasting gamers with the comment: “Blaming something is a great way to escape the burden of responsibility.”