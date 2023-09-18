Indian MPs attend final parliamentary session before move to new building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Indian MPs attend final parliamentary session before move to new building

By Press Association
Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks to the media on his arrival at Parliament (Manish Swarup/AP)
Indian MPs have taken part in the last session before they move to a new Parliament building.

Even opposition parties attended the session to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi praise India’s parliamentary history and the recently concluded G20 summit.

Major opposition parties boycotted the inauguration of the new Parliament building in May, calling it extravagant, in a rare show of unity against Mr Modi’s Hindu nationalist party, which has ruled for nine years and is seeking a third term in next year’s elections.

The new triangular-shaped building was built at an estimated cost of 120 million dollars (£97m).

A man walks past the new Parliament building in New Delhi (Manish Swarup/AP)

It is part of a 2.8 billion dollar (£2.26bn) revamp of British-era offices and residences in central New Delhi that will include blocks of buildings for government ministries and departments, and Mr Modi’s new private residence.

The entire project, called the Central Vista, is spread over 1.9 miles.

The lawmakers will move into the new building on Tuesday, Speaker Om Birla said.

In his speech in the lower house, Nr Modi feted his government for the G20 summit that saw India forging a compromise among divided world powers on major global issues.

He emphasised India’s role in the inclusion of the African Union in the G20 and spoke about last month’s successful lunar mission that saw the country landing a spacecraft near the moon’s south pole.

Narendra Modi talks to the media outside the existing Parliament building (Manish Swarup/AP)

“India’s power ensured consensus on G20 declaration,” Mr Modi said.

He also spoke about Parliament’s history and some of his government’s major decisions that were taken in the House.

The announcement of the five-day special session last month was criticised by the opposition lawmakers, who said the Modi government had not made its parliamentary agenda public.

Last week the government released a “tentative list” that mentioned four Bills, including a controversial measure that is expected to change how India’s chief election officer is appointed.

The new building sits just across from the old Parliament, a circular structure designed by British architects in the early 20th century. The new four-storey building has a total of 1,272 seats in two chambers, almost 500 more than the previous one.