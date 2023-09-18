Disease outbreak in Libya could create ‘second devastating crisis’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Disease outbreak in Libya could create ‘second devastating crisis’

By Press Association
A football pitch has been turned to a field hospital in Derna (Muhammad J. Elalwany/AP)
A football pitch has been turned to a field hospital in Derna (Muhammad J. Elalwany/AP)

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya has warned that an outbreak of disease in the country’s north east, where floods have killed more than 11,000 people, could create “a second devastating crisis”.

In a statement, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya said it was particularly concerned about water contamination and the lack of sanitation after two dams collapsed during Mediterranean storm Daniel sending a wall of water gushing through the eastern city of Derna a week ago.

Some 11,300 residents were killed and a further 10,000 people are missing presumed dead, the country’s Red Crescent said.

The mission said there are nine UN agencies in the country responding to the disaster and working on preventing diseases from taking hold that can cause “a second devastating crisis in the area”.

Derna has been devastated (Jamal Alkomaty/AP)

It added the World Health Organisation has sent 28 tons of medical supplies to the devastated country.

Haider al-Saeih, head of Libya’s Centre for Combating Diseases, said in televised comments on Saturday that at least 150 people suffered diarrhoea after drinking contaminated water in Derna.

The disaster has brought some rare unity to oil-rich Libya, which has been divided between rival administrations since 2014.

Both are backed by international patrons and armed militias whose influence in the country has ballooned since a Nato-backed Arab Spring uprising toppled autocratic ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Residents from the nearby cities of Benghazi and Tobruk have offered to put up the displaced while volunteers have been looking for survivors buried beneath the rubble.

The opposing governments have both deployed humanitarian teams to the port city and other affected areas of the country but had initially struggled to respond to the crisis.

Their efforts have been hampered by poor coordination, difficulty getting aid to the hardest-hit areas, and the destruction of Derna’s infrastructure, including several bridges.

The health minister from Libya’s eastern government, Othman Abduljaleel, said on Sunday that his ministry had begun a vaccination programme “against diseases that usually occur after disasters such as this one”.

Victims of the flash flood are buried in Derna (Yousef Murad/AP)

As of Sunday, 3,283 bodies had been buried, Mr Abduljaleel said, many in mass graves outside Derna, while others were transferred to nearby towns and cities.

Also on Monday, Unesco said it was concerned about the state of the ruins of Cyrene, an ancient Greco-Roman city that lies roughly 37 miles east of Derna.

“Unesco is in contact with archaeologists on the ground and its satellite imaging team is also trying to establish what the damage might be,” the agency said.

Cyrene is one of five Libyan Unesco World Heritage sites.