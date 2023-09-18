Farmers in Bulgaria protest against Ukrainian grain as EU divide grows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Farmers in Bulgaria protest against Ukrainian grain as EU divide grows

By Press Association
Farmers hold a Bulgarian flag during a protest in the town of Pernik, Bulgaria (Valentina Petrova/AP/PA)
Farmers across Bulgaria protested on Monday after the government lifted a ban on food products from Ukraine, complaining that the move will cause an influx that drives down prices for local growers.

Hundreds of farmers around the country converged in their tractors, many of them waving national flags and honking horns as they blockaded main roads and disrupted traffic to express their anger.

The protest follows a decision on Thursday by Bulgarian politicians to allow imports from Ukraine to resume, saying the ban had deprived the government of tax revenue and led to higher food prices.

A day later, the European Union also decided not to renew the overall ban on Ukrainian food heading to five member countries. Poland, Hungary and Slovakia have since unilaterally imposed their own blockades, threatening European unity on support for Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.

The rising tensions come after Russia halted a UN-brokered agreement last month to guarantee safe shipments of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea to parts of the world struggling with hunger.

It has left more expensive road, rail and river routes through Europe as largely the only way for Ukraine, a major global agricultural supplier, to export its food products, though there has been some limited ship movements to its ports.

Bulgaria’s National Association of Grain Producers said in a statement on Sunday before the protests that farmers are facing “unprecedented difficulties” and called for a ban on a litany of food products from Ukraine. These include sunflower, wheat, corn and rapeseed, as well as crude oil, meat, fruits and vegetables, milk, honey and dairy products.

Ventsislav Mitkov, chairman of the United Farmers National Association in Bulgaria, said at a protest in the western town of Pernik, about 30km (18 miles) from the capital Sofia, that they want to ban “absolutely everything”.

“Stop imports from Ukraine. We mean wheat, sunflower, canola, all cereals, honey,” he said. “We want increased control and immediate payment of the European measures.”

The EU said said “the market distortions” created by Ukrainian grain have disappeared. But farmers in the five member countries still complain that a glut of Ukrainian products is hurting their livelihoods.

The protesters in Bulgaria have vowed to continue demonstrations until their demands have been met.

“Low-quality, cheaper products than ours are sold in the shops,” Vassil Dzhorgov, a farmer from the eastern town of Radomir, told The Associated Press. “We are operating at a loss and, therefore, we will give up.”

Ukraine agreed to put measures in place to control the export of wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds to neighbouring EU countries. It also will introduce proposals — for example, an export licensing system — within 30 days to avoid grain surges, the EU said.