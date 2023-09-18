Son of Mexican cartel leader pleads not guilty to drug and laundering charges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Son of Mexican cartel leader pleads not guilty to drug and laundering charges

By Press Association
Ovidio Guzman Lopez being detained in Culiacan, Mexico, in October 2019. Mexico extradited Guzman Lopez, a son of former Sinaloa cartel leader Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman, to the US on Friday (CEPROPIE via AP/PA)
Ovidio Guzman Lopez being detained in Culiacan, Mexico, in October 2019. Mexico extradited Guzman Lopez, a son of former Sinaloa cartel leader Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman, to the US on Friday (CEPROPIE via AP/PA)

Ovidio Guzman Lopez, the son of former Sinaloa cartel leader Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking, money laundering and other charges during his first court appearance since being extradited to the US from Mexico.

Guzman Lopez was extradited on Friday, five months after US prosecutors unsealed sprawling indictments against him and his brothers, known collectively as the “Chapitos”.

The indictments laid out how, following their father’s extradition and eventual life sentence in the US in 2019, the brothers steered the cartel increasingly into synthetic drugs such as methamphetamine and the powerful opioid fentanyl.

Mexican security forces captured Guzman Lopez, known as “the Mouse”, in January in Culiacan, capital of Sinaloa state, the cartel’s namesake.

His arrest set off violence that left 30 people dead, including 10 military personnel.

Mexico’s army used Black Hawk helicopter gunships against the cartel’s truck-mounted 50-caliber machine guns. Cartel gunmen hit two military aircraft, forcing them to land, and sent gunmen to the city’s airport, where military and civilian aircraft were hit by gunfire.

Three years earlier, the government tried to capture Guzman Lopez, but aborted the operation after similar violence.

The US indictments against the brothers that were unsealed in April said their goal was to produce huge quantities of fentanyl and sell it at the lowest price.

The brothers denied the allegations in a letter.

“We have never produced, manufactured or commercialised fentanyl nor any of its derivatives,” the letter said. “We are victims of persecution and have been made into scapegoats.”

Homeland security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall said in statement that the extradition of Guzman Lopez “is testament to the significance of the ongoing co-operation between the American and Mexican governments on countering narcotics and other vital challenges”.

Ms Sherwood-Randall made multiple visits to Mexico this year to meet with President Andres Manuel Lopez-Obrador, most recently last month.

Mr Lopez Obrador has described his country as a transit point for fentanyl precursors coming from China and bound for the US, despite assertions by the US government and his own military about production in Mexico.